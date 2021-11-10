Local singer Samuel Harness eliminated from 'The Voice'

Roanoke resident Samuel Harness has been eliminated from "The Voice."

The 26-year-old music artist sang Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" on Tuesday's episode of the NBC singing competition. A member of John Legend's team, Harness had advanced through pre-taped elimination rounds to the live playoffs, which began Monday as the top 20 artists vied for spots in the top 13.

Harness, a single father who has Fort Wayne listed as his hometown in his bio on the NBC website, grew up watching his father perform in the family bluegrass band. He taught himself how to play guitar and piano, according to the bio.

In addition to John Legend, other coaches for the show's 21st season are Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. This season's artists, including Harness, got to work with "mega mentor" Ed Sheeran during one of the pre-taped rounds. Camila Cabello was the advisor for Team Legend.

"The Voice" has previously featured local singers Barry Minnefield, Addison Agen and Christiana Danielle Hicks. Homestead graduate Keegan Ferrell was eliminated before the live shows in the 20th season, which debuted in March.

