Music Calendar

ACOUSTIC

WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 7 p.m.; Arena Bar & Grill, 1567 W. Dupont Road; no cover; 489-0840.

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

BRASS

SUNDAY – Brass Day recital – 5 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

CLASSICAL

SATURDAY – “Home Alone,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SUNDAY – PFW Flute Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – The Resonators, Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 10 a.m.; Crescendo Coffee and More, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – PFW Clarinet Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

COUNTRY

SATURDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; $25; 574-457-7100.

SUNDAY – Frontment of Country – 3 and 7 p.m.; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; tickets start at $38; 574-267-8041 or WagonWheelCenter.org.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 5 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.

FRIDAY – MercyMe – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Angola; no cover; 260-833-7082.

FRIDAY – Brett Newski – 8 p.m.; The Brass Rail, 1121 Broadway; 267-5303 or www.brassrailfw.com.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Edwin Coe Spirits, 6675 E. U.S. 33, Churubusco; no cover.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Paul Stewart and CR – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $30; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co. 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

SUNDAY – Hemlock – 7 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; $10; TicketWeb.com.

WEDNESDAY – Adam Strack – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

WEDNESDAY – PFW Guitar Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – “A Genesis Extravaganza,” The Musical Box – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

THURSDAY – Geoff Tate – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

THURSDAY – Sebastian Bach – 8:15 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Just announced

Aaron Lewis: 7:30 p.m. Jan 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com. Tickets on sale Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“RENT”: 8 p.m. Nov. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Denver and the Mile High Orchestra: 7 p.m. Nov. 21; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Ronnie Milsap: 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $34; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Here Come the Mummies: 8 p.m. Dec. 4; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Laine Hardy: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

38 Special: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NewSong and Big Daddy Weave: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Alice Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Dinosaur World Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ron White, comedy: 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Badfish: 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $17.50 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Winter Jam 2022”: 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 at the door.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Arielle: 7 p.m. March 5; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.