Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

FRIDAY – Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m.; First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road; tickets start at $25; Gaither.com.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Calhoun Brass Quintet – Noon; Live at Lunch, Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.

FRIDAY – Purdue Fort Wayne Piano Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SATURDAY – Ron Rumbaugh, piano – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.

COUNTRY

WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY – “A Percy Grainger Christmas,” Grace College Wind Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave, Winona Lake.; free.

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestras – 6:30 p.m.; during Night of Lights, Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Gregg Bender and Friends – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

FRIDAY – Shallow Side – 7 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; $15; TicketWeb.com.

FRIDAY – Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; 574-457-7100.

SATURDAY – Dread Engine – 7 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; $5; TicketWeb.com.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m. ; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.

SUNDAY – Purdue Fort Wayne Saxophone Quartet and Choir recital – 2:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SUNDAY – Denver and the Mile High Orchestra – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

MONDAY – Purdue Fort Wayne Percussion Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – Gray Matter – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

WEDNESDAY – Steele Rail Band – 7 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; $10; TicketWeb.com.

WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road; no cover; 209-3960.

Just announced

“Blippi the Musical”: 6 p.m. March 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com. Tickets on sale Monday.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Ronnie Milsap: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $34; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Three Dog Night: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart: 7 p.m. Nov. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Theory of a Deadman: 8 p.m. Nov. 30; The Eclectic Room, 310 Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola; $30 advance, $35 day of show; TicketWeb.com.

The Lettermen: 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Here Come the Mummies: 8 p.m. Dec. 4; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $25 advance, $30 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Wizards of Rock: Dec. 5; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Celtic Angels Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“A Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Laine Hardy: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

38 Special: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Thunderstruck: 8 p.m. Dec. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“A Nashville Family Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NewSong and Big Daddy Weave: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Aaron Lewis: 7:30 p.m. Jan 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Alice Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Dinosaur World Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ron White, comedy: 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Badfish: 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $17.50 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Winter Jam 2022”: 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 at the door.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Arielle: 7 p.m. March 5; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.