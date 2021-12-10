Straight No Chaser back on the road

Since it's discovery through a viral video more than a decade ago, Straight No Chaser has developed a legion of fans devoted to its a cappella medleys, humorous takes on classics and original music.

Sargon “Seggie” Isho says the group doesn't take that for granted.

“When you step out on stage, you've got to earn this audience every night,” he says.

Straight No Chaser was created in 1996 as a collegiate a cappella group at Indiana University. In 2006, a video of a 1998 performance of “The 12 Days of Christmas” was uploaded to YouTube where it gained popularity and was discovered by Atlantic Records. The original members of the college group were tapped to form a professional music group.

Michigan native Isho was part of the Straight No Chaser collegiate group at Indiana University from 2002 to 2005 and joined the professional group in 2009. (The collegiate group is now known as Another Round.)

The professional group has released more than a dozen albums. It kicked off its “Back in the High Life” tour in October after more than a year off from touring because of the pandemic. The group comes to Embassy Theatre on Thursday, and limited seating remains.

“We're excited to get back to Fort Wayne,” Isho says, adding support in the city is great. “We love playing the Embassy. It's such a great venue.”

During the pandemic, the group recorded its latest album, “Social Christmasing,” from their homes.

The group also has a cookbook, “Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine,” slated for release Jan. 18. It is available for pre-order now at IUPress.org and through other online retailers.

In a phone call from Elizabeth, Indiana, Isho talked about being on the road, his favorite music to work on, what fans can expect in the cookbook and more. The conversation has been edited.

Q. Is it nice being back on the road?

A. It is incredible. You know, being shut down for so long was pretty devastating. Touring is our livelihood. Music is our passion and performing is our passion. And finally getting able to do that again, it's just amazing.

We did our livestreams last December in front of a bunch of cardboard cutouts. And it was great to at least to be able to do that, but now with actual audience members and feeling that energy and the applause and the cheering it's just so special.

Q. You mentioned the livestreams, but in 2020 you didn't just totally shut down. You recorded an album in your homes, right?

A. Yeah, so we were slotted to be in studio I think in June or July down in Bloomington and then everything happened with COVID and lockdowns and everything. So we decided, “You know what, let's just record this album from home.”

We each had our own little studios set up in our house, wherever we could find a quiet little corner, and we recorded whenever we were able to. We've all got young kids, so there was a lot of juggling with all that stuff.

Once you get 20 minutes here and there of quiet or they're out of the house, you try to bang out a song or two. (chuckle)

It was honestly a lot of fun, and I actually prefer recording from home just because you can kind of record on your own time and when your voice is warmed up. If we are in a studio situation, everything is kind of scheduled and you may not really feel like you're fully warmed up at the time that you're slotted go in the studio.

Q. Do you think there's a future there for the recording industry?

A. Oh, absolutely. I mean, nowadays with how far the software and the technology has come and how accessible all this stuff is, you can record on GarageBand for free or you can get Logic for a bargain, and this is what the pros are using.

A lot of musicians on TikTok are recording at home, and it's sound-studio quality.

The trick is finding a good mixer – someone that can really bring out the necessary sounds, at least for us. Once we get it mixed properly, it makes no difference whether we're in a studio or recording from home.

Q. Straight No Chaser does so many different types of songs – originals and classics and medleys. What's your favorite type of piece to work on?

A. Personally, it's the humorous stuff.

Myself and Tyler Trepp are responsible for some of the medleys that have become staples in our show – the movie medley, the Disney medley, the Broadway medley –and we just enjoy poking fun at things.

On “Social Christmasing,” I worked on “Office Party Blues” with Deke Sharon. Writing that one was a lot of fun and somewhat challenging because when you're talking about office holiday parties and you're making jokes, it's really easy to cross a bunch of lines. So finding where those lines might be and trying to kind of tiptoe right up to it, but maybe not cross it, was certainly a fun challenge in writing that one.

Q. The Straight No Chaser tours seem to be a tradition for people to come to every year. What keeps bringing people back year after year?

A. Well like you said, it's become a tradition, and certainly in cities like Fort Wayne, where we just have an amazing following and amazing support. I think Fort Wayne is usually one of the first shows to sell out every year. You see those familiar faces every year.

I think people come back because they know they're going to get a different show, but they're going to have the same feelings every year at our show. They know they're going to come and they're going to get some laughs, they're going to get some sincere moments. They're going to be part of the show – there's no separation between the audience and us. If we make a mistake on stage, we don't shy away from it, we draw more attention to it by calling it out or making fun of that person, and bringing the audience in on a lot of our inside jokes. I think people just enjoy that.

When you see a Straight No Chaser show, it's live and it's raw. It's not super overproduced and there's no auto-tune or super high production on the vocals. It's just us singing. I think people just really enjoy that because everything you hear on the radio and everywhere else is just super highly produced and polished, and, you know, perfect and electronic.

I think people really just enjoy getting back to the basics of music and just hearing nine voices blending. It's a nice break for the ears, as compared to what you're used to listening to.

Q. What's different about the show this time?

A. Well, we've got a bunch of new music, we've got a whole new set. All the production is new, we've got a new opening video. We pride ourselves on our opening video over a year, trying to step that up and making that as funny as we can. But at the same time, when we're crafting our set list we come at it from a bunch of different angles. Ultimately, we want to be able to do as much new music as possible so keeps the show fresh for us. But at the same time, we know people want to hear specific songs that they now relate to us. So we try to find a good balance between new and bringing back some of the Straight No Chaser classics.

Q. And there's now a recipe book. What's up with that?

A. Yeah, so we made a book, because as a cappella groups do, you make a cookbook. (laughs)

Each chapter is about one of us. And a lot of it is talking about our upbringings and then our life through Straight No Chaser.

The thing that we found is that we're together a lot, and something we do a lot is eat and drink. We all fancy ourselves as foodies. So when the idea came to do a cookbook with drink recipes and stories, it just kind of made sense.

We're not chefs – although Steve Morgan is a fantastic cook – but it's just another way to connect with fans and relate to fans and kind of keep that openness that we have with our fans. We never want it to feel like, “Oh, these guys are the band and we are the fans. So there can't be any, like, cross communication.” If you tweet at one of us, we're 100% going to respond.

We try to make sure that we are accessible as much as possible. And this book was just another way to kind of give another peek behind the curtain to show you some of the things we enjoy when we're doing group dinners or off the road or whatever it might be.

Q. So what's the recipe in your chapter?

A. My recipe is an Assyrian dish. Basically it's rice with some chicken, some meatballs and some potatoes. It's called biryani, and it's just one of my favorite things.

Growing up, my mom or dad would make it or my grandparents or whoever. To be able to share that with people is pretty awesome. Everyone should try it because it's really good.

cmcmaken@jg.net