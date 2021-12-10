Music Calendar

Blues

SATURDAY – Jake Gamble – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY – Manchester University Music Department holiday concert – 7:30 p.m.; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; free; also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/manchesteruniv.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org. Also Dec. 18 and 19.

SATURDAY – Jeff McRae and Rich Lysaght, the Paper Heart, Alicia Pyle and Mike Conley, Smooth Edge 2 – 6 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $10; proceeds benefit Community Harvest Food Bank; BakerStreetCentre.com.

SUNDAY – Handel's “Messiah,” Steuben County Festival Choir – 2 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; $10; trine.edu/furth.

SUNDAY – Manchester Symphony Orchestra holiday concert – 3 p.m.; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; $15; ManchesterSymphonyOrchestra.org.

SUNDAY – “Christmas at the Embassy,” Concordia Lutheran High School – 4 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $17 adults, $10 students; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY – New Millennium Jazz Orchestra – 6:30 p.m.; Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road; free.

SUNDAY – “A Nashville Family Christmas” – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SUNDAY – “Christmas in the Village,” Symphony on the Lakes – 7 p.m.; Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave, Winona Lake;

SUNDAY – Handel's “Messiah” – 7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, Ohio; free.

SUNDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Central Noble High School, 302 Cougar Court, Albion; free.

TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community Band – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for children and PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7 p.m.; First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City; free.

THURSDAY – “Christmas by Candlelight,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St.; $35; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org. Also Dec. 17.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 6:30 p.m.; teds market, 12628 Coldwater Road; 888-260-0351.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Laine Hardy – 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

SATURDAY – .38 Special – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m.; Flashback Live, 4201 N. Wells St.; $5 cover; 422-5292.

SATURDAY – Thunderstruck – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $15 advance, $18 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 8 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.

SUNDAY – NewSong and Big Daddy Weave – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

WEDNESDAY – Adam Strack – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

THURSDAY – Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Just announced

Little River Band: 7 p.m. Jan. 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Texas Tenors: 7 p.m. Dec. 18; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.