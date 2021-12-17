Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic West Central Winds – Noon; Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.

COUNTRY

FRIDAY – Carolyn Martin – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND – “The Spirit of Christmas,” Heartland Sings – 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St.; $30 adults, $10 students; HeartlandSings.org or 436-8080.

FRIDAY – “Christmas by Candlelight,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra – 7:30 p.m.; First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E, Wayne St.; $35; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SUNDAY – “Holiday in Brass,” Old Crown Brass Band – 6 p.m.; Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road; free. Also live streamed on OCBB's YouTube page.

MONDAY – “Holiday in Brass,” Old Crown Brass Band – 7 p.m.; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; free.

TUESDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

WEDNESDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Duo – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; D&J Events Center, 5515 Coldwater Road; $3 cover; 446-9098.

FRIDAY – Ernie Haase + Signature Sound – 7:30 p.m.; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

FRIDAY – TWIZTID – 8 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

SATURDAY – The Texas Tenors – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; $35; 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 7 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

SATURDAY – Tantric – 7 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; $15; TicketWeb.com.

SATURDAY – The Beach Boys – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $54; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY – Gray Matter – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.

Just announced

Korn: 6:30 p.m. March 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Coheed and Cambria: 8 p.m. March 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Admission requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test, per artist request.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Brian Regan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Little River Band: 7 p.m. Jan. 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Aaron Lewis: 7:30 p.m. Jan 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Alice Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Dinosaur World Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Ron White, comedy: 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party: 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 25 and 26; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 26; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 27; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or DisneyOnIce.com.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Badfish: 8 p.m. Feb. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $17.50 advance, $20 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys: 3 p.m. Feb. 13; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

JoJo Siwa: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gregory Porter: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $43.75; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Winter Jam 2022”: 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 at the door.

Dennis DeYoung: 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Josh Turner: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Arielle: 7 p.m. March 5; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

Chicks With Hits: 7:30 p.m. March 10; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Blippi the Musical”: 6 p.m. March 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.