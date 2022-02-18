Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

SATURDAY – “John Williams and Dvorak,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $23; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SUNDAY – Woodwind Day – Noon; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

SUNDAY – Baroque Festival concert, Bach Collegium – 7 p.m.; Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St.; $25 adults, $10 students, free for children 12 and younger; BachCollegium.org.

TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community Band – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $4 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

COUNTRY

FRIDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Trio – 7 p.m.; Monte Cristo Wine Bar, 142 N. Main St, Roanoke; 260-355-5261.

WEDNESDAY – Travis Tritt – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

THURSDAY – Josh Turner – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Jeff McDonald – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Dan Mowan – 9 p.m. Rack and Helen's Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E. Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

SATURDAY – Pink Droyd – 8 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

MONDAY – Denise Bernardini, soprano – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; Four D's, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.

TUESDAY – Vocal Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.

Just announced

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom: April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Regrettes: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $20; SongKick.com.

The Highwaymen: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Arielle: 7 p.m. March 5; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. March 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Korn: 6:30 p.m. March 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Chicks With Hits: 7:30 p.m. March 10; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Blippi the Musical”: 6 p.m. March 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Coheed and Cambria: 8 p.m. March 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Admission requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test, per artist request.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.