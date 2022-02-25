Embassy's Down the Line features local artists, '80s hits

Local bands on a local stage supporting an iconic landmark with iconic music.

That's what audiences will find Saturday as Embassy Theatre's annual Down the Line fundraiser goes “Back to the '80s.” The Embassy's programming staff thinks the retro theme will appeal to many generations with its combination Top 100 hits.

Addison Agen will perform works by Cyndi Lauper, Debutants takes on Talking Heads, U.R.B. performs Prince tracks, and Good Night Gracie will offer hits from Michael Jackson.

“A key component that makes this event so interesting is that you get to look at who has influenced some of your favorite local bands,” chief programming officer Jarin Hart says.

“That's really so interesting to me ... when thinking about the '80s and the Top 100, what artists played a major role for the local artists growing up or whatever.”

She's looking forward to the performances, of course, but Hart is also excited to see the crowd interact with the music.

Chief marketing officer Carly Myers says Down the Line is a “win-win-win.” The audience gets a one-of-a-kind show, artists are able to perform work by artists they choose and the Embassy raises money to help support the historic venue and its programming.

“There's just a unique vibe to Down the Line here compared to other things that we do onstage,” Myers says. “And it really is a way for the community to take a direct part in supporting the creative endeavors here.”

This is the 16th Down the Line concert, which is one of several fundraising events hosted by the Embassy each year. Others include Festival of Trees and the Marquee Gala, which offers an up-close performance.

This year's Marquee Gala features vocalist Ken Page on April 29.

Page has performed on Broadway and may be best known in the mainstream as the voice of Mr. Oogie Boogie in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Tickets for the gala are $250; call the box office at 424-5665 to reserve a seat.

The Journal Gazette is a media sponsor for Down the Line.

cmcmaken@jg.net