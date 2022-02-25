Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHORAL

MONDAY – “Singer's Choice,” Purdue Fort Wayne Chamber Treble Singers, Choral Union and University Singers – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

CLASSICAL

SATURDAY – Hamilton Tescarollo, piano – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SUNDAY – Trine University Wind Ensemble – Music from “The Lord of the Rings” franchise; 3 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; free.

COUNTRY

SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 10 p.m.; The Venue, 110 W. Maumee St., Angola; $5; 260-665-3922.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

FRIDAY – Purdue Fort Wayne Jazz Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

FRIDAY – “Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly – The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour”: 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 2:30 p.m.; 2 Toms Brewing Co., 3676 N. Wells St.; 402-7644.

SATURDAY – Julie Hadaway – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SUNDAY – The Regrettes – 7:30 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $20; SongKick.com.

TUESDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

THURSDAY – The Highwaymen – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Just announced

“Led Zeppelin Evening”: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or ticketmaster.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Arielle: 7 p.m. March 5; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. March 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Korn: 6:30 p.m. March 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Chicks With Hits: 7:30 p.m. March 10; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Blippi the Musical”: 6 p.m. March 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Coheed and Cambria: 8 p.m. March 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Admission requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test, per artist request.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom: April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.