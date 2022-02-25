Sam Cooke show highlights local artists

When Black Lives Matter protests were taking place, Alex Leavell asked Black friends how he could help start change.

He listened and now is presenting an opportunity for everyone to enjoy listening as he directs “Celebration of Sam Cooke” today and Saturday as part of the Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation.

It's the start of a Black History Month concert series, which IMTF plans to make annual.

Leavell has lots of ideas for more.

“I have been a genuine lover of soul and gospel music forever, and there's a lot of great talent that fits this show here in Fort Wayne that is not always being utilized,” he says. “We are not using the Black talent that we have in our community, and I wanted to show off some of that talent and start something we could do every year with different artists.”

The cast consists of Prentis Moore, Albert Brownlee, Fatima Washington, Jake Wilhelm, Todd Roth and Melissa Rentfrow with Peter Klopfenstein as musical director. Most of the cast members had worked with Leavell on Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's 2017 production of “Memphis,” about a white DJ falling in love with Black music in the 1950s.

“Alex just has a lot of soul,” Moore says. “He lives and breathes the culture as a whole. He understands and embraces what Black history is meant for, to bring people into the culture and understand. He's just a loving human being and he doesn't see any of that difference. Alex took a lot of those conversations to heart, and I'm glad he's doing this.”

Leavell says he fell in love with gospel music as a child while watching the “Sister Act” movies with his sisters. He called “Celebration of Sam Cooke” a passion project.

“When I first thought about putting on a concert for Black History Month, I did think about the logistics of a white man putting on a Black concert,” he said. “But music is that one thing that brings everyone together.

“When I got to college, I took history of rock 'n' roll and most of that class was about Black musicians and how they are the foundation of all music today. I had heard of all those guys before, but after taking that class I took a deep dive into soul music and drowned in it. I loved the passion that they brought, those lyrics that tell a story and really reach out to the audience and talk to them directly.”

Also an English teacher at Bellmont High School, Leavell wants the audience to interact by singing along and dancing to the music. He picked this cast particularly for their love of the music and energy they convey. He wants a concert with life.

That's why he picked Sam Cooke, who placed 29 songs in the Top 40 from 1957 until his death in 1964. Cooke was one of the first crossover artists to find success.

“If you wanted to get popular as a Black singer back then you had to cater to the white audience and he did that,” Leavell says. “He was popular and making money because of white listeners and because of that he kind of ruled both markets of the music world, white and Black. I feel that's why he's so loved and popular today by everyone.”

The show will feature standards that everybody knows, Wilhelm says. That should help get people up on their feet.

“Alex said he just wants it to be different, and he doesn't want people to be sitting around and watching,” Wilhelm says. “We're not trying to make any statements, but we're trying to have a good time and celebrate one of the best singers of all time.”

This will be a relaxed, fun setting with a group of friends leading the way, but it shines a light on something the local community might have been missing.

“Alex is known within the arts community and he definitely has a niche for trying to do some out of the box things,” Brownlee said. “He's also a solid vocalist himself, but I also think he understands that the local theater community hasn't always been as reflective of the various forms of art or things that are non-white. I think he feels responsible to help make a difference in that area. This was an easy 'yes' for me.”

The event will also raise money and awareness for the IMTF's Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre student program, which will present “Hairspray” in July.