Music Calendar

AMERICANA

TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Blues

SATURDAY – Anthony Gomes – 8 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

SATURDAY – Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family – 9 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

WEDNESDAY – “Ravel's Quartet,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Quartet – 7:30 p.m.; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

COUNTRY

THURSDAY – Tim Newman and Copper Stills – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – Chicks With Hits – 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

FRIDAY – Q and the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

SATURDAY – Charles Rhen and Sharon Purdy – 6 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – Arielle – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; $22.50; Eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; Monte Cristo Wine Bar, 142 N. Main St., Roanoke; no cover; 260-410-7020.

SATURDAY – Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 8 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.

SUNDAY – From Ashes to New – 6 p.m.; Rockstar Lounge, 1002 Coliseum Blvd. N.; tickets start at $20; TicketWeb.com.

MONDAY – Korn – 6:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

THURSDAY – Doyle – 7 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; Etix.com.

Just announced

The Issacs: 7 p.m. March 13; fundraiser for Heart of the City Mission Foundation; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $55; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Three Dog Nights: 7:30 p.m. March 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Baby Shark Live”: 2 p.m. May 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

85 United: 7 p.m. May 22; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters: 7:30 p.m. June 9; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Darci Lynne: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Karen Mills and Karen Morgan, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jim Breuer, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Stryper: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Greta Van Fleet: 7 p.m. Sept. 20; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Daniel O'Donnell: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

LOOKING AHEAD

“Blippi the Musical”: 6 p.m. March 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $31.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Coheed and Cambria: 8 p.m. March 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Admission requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test, per artist request.

Orleans: 8 p.m. March 12; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. March 13; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: 7:30 p.m. March 17; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Led Zeppelin Evening”: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom: April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.