Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

BRASS

SUNDAY – Old Crown Brass Band – 3 p.m.; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; free, donations accepted; also livestreamed on the OCBB YouTube page.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – Jonathan Young and Violetta Todorova – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – “Ravel's Quartet,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Quartet – 2 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

WEDNESDAY – Qing Jiang, piano – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SUNDAY – “Trailblazers,” Manchester Symphony Orchestra – 3 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $15; ManchesterSymphonyOrchestra.com.

SUNDAY – “American Stories,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra – 4 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $5 adults, free for children; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

WEDNESDAY – Pinch Hitters – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

FRIDAY – Remember When – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

FRIDAY – Coheed and Cambria – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com. Admission requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 test, per artist request.

FRIDAY – Basketcase – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; Flashback Live, 4201 N. Wells St.; $5 cover; 422-5292.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

SATURDAY – Tinsley Ellis – 8 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – Orleans – 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.

SATURDAY – Dan Smyth – 8 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.

SUNDAY – Eric Johnson – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

TUESDAY – Adam Strack – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen's Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.

THURSDAY – The DeeBees – 4 p.m.; bagpipers at 7 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

THURSDAY – Samuel Harness – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA – 7:30 p.m.; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

THURSDAY – Sunny Taylor, the Ragtag Bunch, Alicia Pyle, Michael Patterson and Friends – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m.; Bobby McGee's, 5629 St. Joe Road; no cover; 444-2620.

Just announced

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Static-X: 6 p.m. March 18; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Jimmie Vaughn: 7:30 p.m. March 24; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Led Zeppelin Evening”: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom: April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.