'My City' still touching lives

In the 1970s, '80s and '90s, downtown was mainly used for work destinations or as an area to drive through on the way to somewhere else in the city.

Except for a few downtown spots, the heart of the city was usually empty after work hours and on weekends.

The rededication of Headwaters Park in 1999 helped, but it was with the completion of Parkview Field in 2009 that the real rebirth began. However, people still needed convincing that downtown was a destination.

So 10 years ago, a group of mostly 20-somethings came together for the “HipHop4theCity” project, an idea by Alex Smith and the group A Better Fort, to produce the “My City” song and video. The song was designed to speak to young people and their dreams for their hometown.

The song and video took seven months to produce but eventually earned more than 350,000 views on YouTube and inspired other young people that they could have a proactive voice in Fort Wayne's direction for the future. They didn't have to let their elders lead everything; they could make positive things move in their city.

“We were a very grassroots perspective of 20-somethings painting a picture of what revitalization could be and utilized the arts, music and a video to have that conversation,” said Smith, co-founder of 3BG Supply Co. who was 25 at the time.

Now, a decade later, Smith is celebrating the anniversary of the My City Project and the changes that it helped spur.

Smith said that the city's vision is brighter, and people can't help but notice that the downtown is in the midst of a massive, ongoing revitalization project. Over the past decade, nearly $1 billion has been invested in downtown revitalization efforts. Construction has happened from the Riverfront, including Promenade Park, to The Landing, to new hotels such as The Bradley opening.

Though the My City Project may not have been a huge fiscal driver for the changes, it did bring passion and enthusiasm, and the video proved to be somewhat of a theme song for how far the city could reach.

The song received national attention with play on various networks. It became a showcase for various artists, including Drew Shade, Pryce Underwood, Kae-P, Moe Cheez, Fuchyyy, Troy Amos, 2RQ, Dinero Money Bagz, Jamez, Chrome Cats and the Voices of Unity Choir.

“Me and Alex, we kind of hit it off when we first met,” said DeAngelo Samuel, who performs under the name Nyzzy Nyce. “I was doing my thing musically, and he was doing his thing as an entrepreneur, and we had a mutual friend who went to Snider (High School) with me. So did the girl he was dating at the time, and she brought my name up at the time and said he should reach out to me. I just loved the idea, and we've always had good energy and been friends ever since.”

Nyce wrote the chorus for the song, in which Smith and others such as Shane Araujo, Kelly Lynch and Chad Deutsch at Digitracks Studios helped other artists feed off. After the song got play on local stations and started to expand, the video pushed everything to a new level of exposure.

“It threads the needle, earnest, authentic and creative, and it's not trying to be anything that the city at that time wasn't,” said Lynch who directed and produced the video. “One of the best pieces of feedback I remember receiving was kids saw blocks in their neighborhood that they recognized, and they talked about how it felt like they were watching a movie. It told them your city can be and is just as cool as these other places.”

It was never a thought that no one would pay attention because they were “just kids,” and their belief in the project meant it didn't matter if anyone else did. Over such a long development period, there were opportunities for artists to walk away to other projects, but Smith managed to keep everyone moving forward.

“Without him, it wouldn't have happened,” Moe Cheez said. “We had to think big world and that's what Alex allowed us to do.

“That city changed my life. I toured the country in the name of that city and I still rep that city everywhere I go. I have so much respect for that city and so much love in my heart for Fort Wayne.”

Besides rapping on the song and providing much of the marketing and merchandising energy, Cheez, at 32, provided a maturity to the project that other performers rallied around.

The positive response from many, including elected officials and business leaders, led to block parties, the Baals Music Festival, the My City Summit and other charitable events. Instead of being discouraged for being young and urban, encouragement came from everywhere.

Nyce compared the effort to the 2012 movie “The Avengers” where the best came together for something better. Nyce has gone on to write music for television and movies, along with putting out his own music and amassing a following on streaming services and social media.

“People recognized the talent and the voice, and that project gave me the encouragement to think I could do this nationally and do this with the big boys,” he said. “It gave me insight that with the right things in play, you can win the game.”

One of the bigger impacts came when the group would make appearances at city middle schools where they'd perform and talk about the future. Lynch, 36, recalled hiring a young woman when he was creative director at a local business who years later told him how a middle school appearance convinced her she could stay in Fort Wayne and do cool stuff.

Nyce, 34, now lives in Houston, and Cheez works from Montana, but everyone keeps in touch with Smith and Araujo. Whenever they reminisce, there's always talk of finding another project.

“There are tons of people in their 20s who are on social media now pushing the message of Fort Wayne,” Smith said. “They are carrying on those initiatives. I think what we started is still happening.”