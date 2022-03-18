Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

TUESDAY – Jeff McRae - 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

SUNDAY – “Music on Market Street” Lenten concert - 4 p.m.; Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Guilford St., Huntington; free; 356-0961.

CLASSICAL

SATURDAY – “Constantine Conducts Shostakovich,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $23; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Calhoun Brass ensemble - 10 a.m.; Crescendo Coffee and More, 1806 Bluffton Road; free.

WEDNESDAY – PFW Faculty and Student Chamber Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

FRIDAY – Dan Smyth - 6:30 p.m.; Shady Nook, 10170 E. 600 S., Hudson; 260-351-2401.

SATURDAY – Static-X - 6 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $30 advance, $35 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth - 6 p.m.; Golfo Di Napoli, 7916 S. Warren Road, Warren; 260-355-5975.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 7 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; 574-457-7100.

SATURDAY – Zero 9:36 - 7:30 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $20; Etix.com.

SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – Acoustic Rush - 8 p.m.; 950 Speakeasy Bistro, 950 Washington St., Lagro; no cover; 260-205-8776.

SUNDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 12:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen's Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.

SUNDAY – “Aspects of Love,” Heartland Sings - 3 p.m.; Congregation Achduth Vesholom, 5200 Old Mill Road; $25 adults, $10 students; HeartlandSings.org.

SUNDAY – PFW Percussion Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

MONDAY – Student showcase recital - 6 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

MONDAY – Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey - 8 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $29.50; Etix.com.

TUESDAY – Sybarite5 - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

THURSDAY – All That Remains - 6:30 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $28; Etix.com.

THURSDAY – Jimmie Vaughn - 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Just announced

Tracy Lawrence: 8 p.m. May 6; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Ten Tenors: 7:30 p.m. March 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Beartooth: 7 p.m. March 26; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Disney Princess: The Concert”: 2 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rival Sons: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Led Zeppelin Evening”: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.