Philharmonic pays tribute to prolific movie composer Williams

From “Jaws” and “Star Wars” to “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the first three Harry Potter movies, composer John Williams has created some of the most recognizable scores in cinema history.

His work doesn't just stand out to die-hard movie fans. Violetta Todorova, concertmaster for Fort Wayne Philharmonic, always knows a piece is by Williams because of his writing style.

Listen to the “Star Wars” score for a great example of his style, she says. Williams usually uses a lot of brass such as trumpets and trombones for fast scenes and chase sequences, and the strings have fast passages that cover a big range.

“The passages go back and forth, up and down very rapidly,” Todorova says. “And I would say that's one of his signature writing styles.”

Movie and music lovers can hear the suite from “Star Wars” and more of Williams work when the Philharmonic presents its “John Williams 90th Birthday Tribute” concert March 26.

Williams turned 90 on Feb. 8.

Among pieces on the program for the concert at Embassy Theatre are selections from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” “Hook,” “E.T.,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and the themes from “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and “Schindler's List.”

Todorova is featured on the latter, a piece she calls beautiful and heart wrenching with oscillations creating an effect of sadness appropriate for the 1993 movie set during the Holocaust.

Though she will be spending more time preparing for the “Schindler's List” solo, Todorova says she likes all the music in the Williams tribute concert. For one thing, she's familiar with it. The Philharmonic and other orchestras often include Williams' work in pops concerts.

“Now it's in all our fingers,” she says, explaining the benefit of experience with the music.

“Meaning we can play it with relative ease, but it's still challenging, and it's still interesting and enjoyable.”

Music director Andrew Constantine will conduct the Williams concert.

He also takes the podium this weekend for the Philharmonic's “Constantine Conducts Shostakovich” concert at the Embassy.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

