Music Calendar

ACOUSTIC

WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft - 6 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – “Jolly Old England,” Grace College Wind Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Warsaw Community High School, 1 Tiger Lane, Warsaw; free.

SATURDAY – “John Williams 90th Birthday Tribute,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

WEDNESDAY – Conductors Workshop concert - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

WEDNESDAY – The West Quintet - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

Variety

FRIDAY – Chris Worth - 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

FRIDAY – Ty Causey Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

FRIDAY – The Ten Tenors - 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth - 5 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.

SATURDAY – Julie Hadaway - 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – Beartooth - 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $32.50 advance, $37.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SUNDAY – “Disney Princess: The Concert” - 2 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

TUESDAY – Lee Cook - 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth - 7 p.m.; Four D's, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.

Just announced

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. May 22; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

POSTPONED

“Hairspray”: The show at Embassy Theatre has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 11. Tickets for the March 23 show will be honored on the new date. Contact the Embassy box office at 424-5665 or ticketing@fwembassytheatre.org for more information.

Rival Sons: Sunday's performance at Clyde Theatre has been postponed with a new date to be determined. Call 1-800-514-3849 for more information.

LOOKING AHEAD

“Her Lies, His Secrets”: 7 p.m. April 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 2; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Bruce in the USA: 8 p.m. April 2; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $38; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Led Zeppelin Evening”: 7:30 p.m. April 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Nektar: 8 p.m. April 8; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chicago: 7 p.m. April 10; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show”: 7:30 p.m. April 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tracy Lawrence: 8 p.m. May 6; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.