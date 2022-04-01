Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am
Summer Nights set to return to Embassy
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Local rap and hip-hop artists Sankofa and Dap One will open Embassy Theatre's seventh season of Summer Nights concerts June 1.
The historic venue this week announced a 16-week lineup of Wednesday night shows that includes a range of music styles from steel drums to folk, jazz, soul, acoustic guitar, country and ragtime. Concerts are in the ballroom with access to the rooftop patio.
Flex passes, which can be exchanged for tickets to individual shows, go on sale April 20. Embassy members can buy flex passes for $25, which includes eight passes.
The general public can buy flex passes for $15, which includes four passes. Buying multiple passes is allowed.
Individual tickets go on sale May 4 for $5 each.
Tickets and passes can be bought at the Embassy box office, by calling 424-5665 or through Ticketmaster.com and FWEmbassyTheatre.org.
The Summer Nights at the Embassy schedule:
June 1: Sankofa and Dap One
June 8: Julie Hadaway
June 15: Funayurei and DEEJAYSIX
June 22: Island Vibe
June 29: J Tubbs
July 6: Sunny Taylor
July 13: Adam Strack
July 20: Q and the Cold Fusion
July 27: Fatima Washington
Aug. 3: Todd Harrold Band
Aug. 10: Chris Worth
Aug. 17: West Central Quartet
Aug. 24: Jess Thrower
Aug. 31: The Hubie Ashcraft Trio
Sept. 7: KelsiCote Amigos and Fort Wayne Dance Collective
Sept. 14: Bloody Tambourine and the Musical Mafia
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. each week with a cash bar and concessions. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Food partners will be announced later.
