Summer Nights set to return to Embassy

Local rap and hip-hop artists Sankofa and Dap One will open Embassy Theatre's seventh season of Summer Nights concerts June 1.

The historic venue this week announced a 16-week lineup of Wednesday night shows that includes a range of music styles from steel drums to folk, jazz, soul, acoustic guitar, country and ragtime. Concerts are in the ballroom with access to the rooftop patio.

Flex passes, which can be exchanged for tickets to individual shows, go on sale April 20. Embassy members can buy flex passes for $25, which includes eight passes.

The general public can buy flex passes for $15, which includes four passes. Buying multiple passes is allowed.

Individual tickets go on sale May 4 for $5 each.

Tickets and passes can be bought at the Embassy box office, by calling 424-5665 or through Ticketmaster.com and FWEmbassyTheatre.org.

The Summer Nights at the Embassy schedule:

June 1: Sankofa and Dap One

June 8: Julie Hadaway

June 15: Funayurei and DEEJAYSIX

June 22: Island Vibe

June 29: J Tubbs

July 6: Sunny Taylor

July 13: Adam Strack

July 20: Q and the Cold Fusion

July 27: Fatima Washington

Aug. 3: Todd Harrold Band

Aug. 10: Chris Worth

Aug. 17: West Central Quartet

Aug. 24: Jess Thrower

Aug. 31: The Hubie Ashcraft Trio

Sept. 7: KelsiCote Amigos and Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Sept. 14: Bloody Tambourine and the Musical Mafia

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. each week with a cash bar and concessions. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Food partners will be announced later.

