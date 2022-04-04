Rodrigo takes home multiple Grammys

LAS VEGAS – Olivia Rodrigo had won three trophies by 11 p.m. at Sunday's Grammy Awards, with her win for best new artist putting her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

Jon Batiste, who was nominated for 11 awards, took the top prize of the night by winning album of the year for “We Are.” By the time the show started on CBS, Batiste had already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” Rodrigo said after her best new artist win. She thanked her parents for supporting her dreams, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly veered toward music.

“I want to thank my mom for being so supportive for all of my dreams, no matter how crazy,” said Rodrigo, who also won Grammys for best pop vocal album for “Sour” and best pop vocal performance.

The night's festivities grew grim when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering with an update on the war and his numbers included children injured and killed. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” he said. “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

He ended by saying: “Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

John Legend then performed “Free” with Ukrainian exiles including singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Silk Sonic – the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – opened the Grammys in Las Vegas with their high-energy, infectious fix of retro soul and funk by performing their “777.” They returned to the stage a short time later to collect the song of the year trophy for “Leave the Door Open.”

The win helps Mars tie the record for most song of the year wins. He had previously won for “24K Magic.”

Both Mars and .Paak jumped out their seats, threw up their hands and danced to their song. They repeated the routine when “Leave the Door Open” won the best record of the year award..

Foo Fighters won three awards, but were not in attendance to pick up their trophies after the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band did extend their record for most best rock album wins with five for “Medicine at Midnight.” The group's “Making a Fire” won best rock performance and “Waiting on a War” won for best rock song.