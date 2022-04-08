Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHRISTIAN

FRIDAY – NewSong - 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

SUNDAY – “Evensong: Easter Season Concert” - 4 p.m.; Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Guilford St., Huntington; free; 356-0961.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY – PFW Strings Studio recital - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

SATURDAY – Yu-Lien The, piano - 5 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

SATURDAY – “Tchaikovsky's 5th,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $23; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

SUNDAY – PFW Clarinet Studio recital - 2:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

SUNDAY – PFW Flute Studio recital - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.

COUNTRY

SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band - 8 p.m.; Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill, 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd., 387-5063.

THURSDAY – Vince Alten - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

FRIDAY – Lysaght and McCrae - 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

R&B

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

ROCK

FRIDAY – Whoa! Man - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Variety

FRIDAY – Chris Worth - 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.

FRIDAY – Nektar - 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 7 p.m.; Monte Cristo Wine Bar, 142 N. Main St., Roanoke.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth - 6:30 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SUNDAY – Chicago - 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

TUESDAY – Jeff McDonald - 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community Band - Includes premiere of work by composer Anthony O'Toole commissioned by the band; 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; buy tickets at the box office before the show.

WEDNESDAY – PFW Guitar Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

THURSDAY – “The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show” - 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Just announced

Moser Woods and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association: 8 p.m. May 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $20 advance, $25 day of show; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m. June 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gaither Music Group: 7:30 p.m. April 15; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Gov't Mule: 8 p.m. April 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: 6 p.m. April 21; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for ages 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tracy Lawrence: 8 p.m. May 6; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. May 22; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. June 11; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice: 7 p.m. June 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.