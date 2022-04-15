Music Calendar

ACOUSTIC

WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft - 7 p.m.; Arena Bar & Grill, 1567 W. Dupont Road; no cover; 489-0840.

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

TUESDAY – Paul Erdman - 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

FRIDAY – New Millennium Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

MONDAY – Ron Rumbaugh - 2 p.m.; Astral Senior Center, 1675 W. 7th St., Auburn.

TUESDAY – Ron Rumbaugh - 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.

WEDNESDAY – The West Quintet - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – PFW Jazz Combo - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.

Variety

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

FRIDAY – Gregg Bender - 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.

FRIDAY – Chris Worth - 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

FRIDAY – Gaither Music Group - 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice - 9 a.m.; YLNI Farmers Market, 350 Pearl St.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 7 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

SATURDAY – Night to Remember - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

MONDAY – PFW Percussion Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

TUESDAY – Acoustic Rush - 6:30 p.m.; VFW Post 1421, 7712 Bluffton Road; no cover; 747-7767.

TUESDAY – PFW Trombone Studio recital - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.

TUESDAY – Gov't Mule - 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

WEDNESDAY – PFW Guitar Studio recital - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.

THURSDAY – Megadeth and Lamb of God - 6 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $39.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Just announced

Sanctus Real: 7 p.m. April 28; fundraiser for Destiny Rescue; Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd.; tickets start at $15; Huntington.edu/Rescue.

Fleetwood Gold: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 7:30 p.m. May 14; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.

Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

RESCHEDULED

Davy Knowles: 8 p.m. June 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m. April 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

MJ Live: 7:30 p.m. April 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Spyro Gyra: 8 p.m. April 23; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. April 24; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Casting Crowns, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $47.50 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tracy Lawrence: 8 p.m. May 6; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Moser Woods and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association: 8 p.m. May 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $20 advance, $25 day of show; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. May 22; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. June 11; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice: 7 p.m. June 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m. June 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.