Area shops to mark Record Store Day

Record Store Day returns Saturday, and area music shops including Wooden Nickel Records and Neat Neat Neat Records will be in on the celebration.

The annual event to celebrate and promote independently owned record stores takes place across 14 countries, and hundreds of musicians will release limited edition records to mark the day.

Record Store Day Ambassador Taylor Swift will release a new single. Other releases include a 2-LP edition of Prince's “The Gold Experience,” releases from The Rolling Stones, Santana, Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, Childish Gambino, Def Leppard and Foo Fighters. Not all releases will be available at every store.

The three Wooden Nickel locations in Fort Wayne and Neat Neat Neat Records open at 10 a.m.

In addition to album releases, Wooden Nickel's location at 3422 North Anthony Blvd. will celebrate the day with food and music. Adam Baker & the Heartache will perform at noon, the Kickbacks begin at 1 p.m., Crystal C-note Close takes over at 3 p.m. and Alicia Pyle will play at 4 p.m., according to posts on social media.

Old Crown Coffee will be on hand at the store along with other treats. Goodie bags, raffles and discount coupons will be available at Wooden Nickel locations and Neat Neat Neat Records, according to a news release.

Neat Neat Neat, 1836 S. Calhoun St., will have live music starting at 4 p.m. with the Namby Pamby, Namen Namen and Snakehandler Church slated to perform.

Wooden Nickel's other locations are at 3627 N. Clinton St. and 6427 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Other area shops participating in Record Store Day include Turn the Page Books & Music in Huntington, opening at 9 a.m., and Karma Records, 2606 Shelden St. in Warsaw, opening at 8 a.m.

For a full list of stores and special releases, go to RecordStoreDay.com.