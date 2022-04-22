Young the Giant, Big Boi among Middle Waves performers

Young the Giant and Big Boi are among national acts on tap for the Middle Waves Music Festival this spring.

Organizers this week announced the lineup for the festival, which is slated for June 17 and 18 on the Foellinger Theatre campus.

Alternative indie rock band Young the Giant will headline on the festival's second day. With hits such as “My Body” and “Cough Syrup,” they are regulars at music festivals including Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Rapper Big Boi will close out Middle Waves' first night. This isn't the first time the festival has tried to bring him to Fort Wayne.

He was announced for the 2020 festival in February of that year, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread event cancellations. The songwriter and producer is a six-time Grammy Award winner. In addition to a solo career, Big Boi is part of the hip hop duo Outkast.

“We've always been committed to bringing incredible music from a variety of genres to provide something for everyone,” co-chair Beth McAvoy says in a news release.

A mix of local and touring acts were also announced as performers including Rosie, *repeat repeat, Kiwi Jr, Debutants, Necromoon, Thematic, Overlook, Mic strong, Rogues and Bandits, Swimming into View, stay outside, Uncle Muscle and Atomic Sharks. Organizers say more performers will be announced ahead of the festival.

Middle Waves features three stages, one of which is free to the public. The other stages require tickets, which can be purchased at MiddleWaves.com. Two-day general admission passes are $95; single-day passes are $40 for Friday and $70 for Saturday.

Two-day VVIP passes include catered dinner each night, a swag bag, drink tickets, deluxe restroom access, premium viewing experience and more. Those tickets are $175.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers for more than 200 positions. Free or discounted tickets are available to volunteers. Go to MiddleWaves.com for more information and to sign up.

This will be the fourth Middle Waves festival. It was introduced in 2016 and continued in 2017 and 2018 at Headwaters Park.

There was no Middle Waves in 2019 as the festival took a year off for planning purposes. The 2020 festival was intended to take place at McCulloch Park and the East Campus at Electric Works before the pandemic forced it to be postponed through that year and 2021.

Tickets for the 2020 festival have been transferred to this year if refunds were not requested.

Previous Middle Waves performers have included The Flaming Lips, MGMT and Lizzo.

