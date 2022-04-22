Music Calendar

AMERICANA

WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft and Missy Burgess - 6 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.

Blues

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All-Stars - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CLASSICAL

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic West Central Winds ensemble - 10 a.m.; Crescendo Coffee and More, 1806 Bluffton Road; free.

WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Quartet - 7:30 p.m.; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

WEDNESDAY – PFW University and Community Orchestra - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

THURSDAY – Club O with Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 6 p.m.; North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.; free.

COUNTRY

TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin - 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – Paul Erdman Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SUNDAY – PFW Jazze Ensemble - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – Q & the Cold Fusion - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

OPERA

WEDNESDAY – Opera On Tap - 7 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; donations accepted.

Variety

FRIDAY – Dan Smyth - 6:30 p.m.; Shady Nook, 10170 E. 600 S., Hudson; no cover; 260-351-2401.

FRIDAY – Michael Kelsey Band - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

FRIDAY – “From Earth to Sky,” PFW Chamber Treble Singers, Choral Union, University Singers and University and Community Orchestra - 7:30 p.m.; First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

FRIDAY – Art Garfunkel - 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $$52; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

FRIDAY – Purdue Varsity Glee Club - 7:30 p.m.; Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, Syracuse; $20; ChautauquaWawasee.org or 574-377-7543.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy - 10 p.m.; O'Sullivan's Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Acoustic Rush - 7 p.m.; Monte Cristo Wine Bar, 142 N. Main. St., Roanoke; no cover; 260-410-7020.

SATURDAY – Julie Hadaway - 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band - 7 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.

SATURDAY – MJ Live - 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. - 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.

SATURDAY – Spyro Gyra - 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SUNDAY – Bach Collegium - 7 p.m.; Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St.; $25 general admission, $10 students, free for children 12 and younger; BachCollegium.org.

SUNDAY – Michael Bolton - 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

MONDAY – PFW Saxophone Quartet and Choir - 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth - 7 p.m.; Four D's, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.

THURSDAY – Sanctus Real - 7 p.m.; fundraiser for Destiny Rescue; Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd.; tickets start at $15; Huntington.edu/Rescue.

THURSDAY – PFW Bands - 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.

THURSDAY – Chris Worth - 8 p.m.; Peppis Bar and Grill, 14435 Lima Road; no cover; 338-2502.

THURSDAY – Dorothy - 8 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $19.50; Etix.com

Just announced

Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Casting Crowns, We The Kingdom: 7 p.m. April 29; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22.75; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Madagascar the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

“Buddy Nolan Memorial Concert,” Mark Herman: 3 p.m. May 1; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger and seniors; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Three Days Grace: 8 p.m. May 3; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39.50 advance, $4750 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Breaking Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. May 4; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $35; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“An American in Paris”: 7:30 p.m. May 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Fleetwood Gold: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. May 6; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $28; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Tracy Lawrence: 8 p.m. May 6; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. May 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blue Man Group: 7 p.m. May 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. May 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Primus: 8 p.m. May 10; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

NEEDTOBREATH: May 12; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

The Mersey Beatles: 7:30 p.m. May 14; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Moser Woods and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association: 8 p.m. May 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $20 advance, $25 day of show; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. May 22; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Davy Knowles: 8 p.m. June 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. June 11; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice: 7 p.m. June 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m. June 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.