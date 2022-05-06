Music Calendar

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

CHORAL

SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Children's Choir spring concert - 4 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or tickets.artstix.org.

WEDNESDAY – Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir - 7 p.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; freewill donation.

CLASSICAL

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Manchester New Music Festival - Concerts at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday; Grace Wine Recital Hall, Manchester University, 1378-1398 East St., North Manchester; free.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Bach in the Barn,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic - 7:30 p.m.; also May 6 and 7; Joseph Decuis Farm, 6755 E. 900 S., Columbia City; $75; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.

COUNTRY

SUNDAY – Trace Adkins - 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

THURSDAY – The Cold Hearts - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio - 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh - 3:15 p.m.; Lutheran Life Villages, 9802 Coldwater Road; 557-1043.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo - 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

R&B

FRIDAY – Casual Friday - 10 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars - 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Variety

FRIDAY – Samuel Harness - 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold Band - 7 p.m.; Lakers Landing, 7610 S. Lake St., Hamilton.

FRIDAY – Fleetwood Gold - 7:30 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

FRIDAY – Tracy Lawrence - 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $38; trine.edu/furth.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band - 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Carrie Newcomer - 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St, North Manchester; free.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice - 7 p.m.; Monte Cristo Wine Bar, 142 N. Main St., Roanoke; no cover; 260-410-7020.

SATURDAY – Los Galaxy, Los Lemons, Man of the Flood - 7 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $10; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

SATURDAY – Black Violin - 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

SUNDAY – Blue Man Group - 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

TUESDAY – Adam Strack - 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

TUESDAY – Primus - 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $49.50 advance, $55 day of show; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

THURSDAY – Joe Justice - 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.

THURSDAY – NEEDTOBREATHE - 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Just announced

Thunderstruck: 7:30 p.m. July 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Dunham, comedy: 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

David Sedaris, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Mersey Beatles: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Tom Segura, comedy: 7 p.m. May 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $36; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Moser Woods and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association: 8 p.m. May 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $20 advance, $25 day of show; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. May 22; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $45; trine.edu/furth.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. May 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Mark Schultz: 7:30 p.m. June 2; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Davy Knowles: 8 p.m. June 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. June 11; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice: 7 p.m. June 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

10,000 Maniacs: 7 p.m. June 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m. June 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 24; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Guess Who: 8 p.m. July 28; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Daughtry: 8 p.m. July 30; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.