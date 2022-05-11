Singer Nick Cave loses 2nd son, 31-year-old rapper, actor, model

CANBERRA, Australia – Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the frontman of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement Tuesday.

A fashion model, rapper, actor and photographer, Lazenby was Cave's son with model Beau Lazenby and was born in Melbourne in 1991.

He was the eldest of Cave's four children, all boys.

One of Cave's twin sons with his current wife, Susie Cave, died in an accidental fall from a cliff near Brighton, England, in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell at age 15.

Jethro Lazenby, who used the name Jethro Cave to help his modeling career, was found dead a day after he was released from prison last week.

He had been in custody since shortly after he assaulted his mother during an argument in her Melbourne home on March 7 and left her bruised and bleeding, Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper reported.

A magistrate ordered him to undergo substance abuse treatment and to avoid contact with his mother for two years.

Lazenby had been imprisoned in 2018 for assaulting a girlfriend.

His lawyer told a magistrate last month that his client had a longstanding diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Lazenby told the London-based Evening Standard newspaper in 2012 that he was 7 or 8 when he first met his famous father. Cave told Britain's The Guardian newspaper in 2008 he would always regret his lack of contact with his son in early childhood.

“But I now have a great relationship with him,” Cave said. “It was difficult at the time, but it turned out great in the end.”