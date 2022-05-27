Music Calendar

BLUEGRASS

ALL WEEKEND – NorthernIndiana Bluegrass Association's Memorial Festival – Noble County Community Fairgrounds, 580 N. Fair St., Kendallville; schedule and ticket information, www.bluegrassusa.net/nibga-festival/memorial.

Blues

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

COUNTRY

ALL WEEKEND – Country Fest – Double H Farms, 7100 Indiana 1, Hamilton; schedule and ticket information, bit.ly/DoubleHCountry.

FRIDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

SATURDAY – Brett Young – 7 p.m.; Piere's Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; Etix.com.

SATURDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Cold Springs Resort, 260 Lane 120, Hamilton; $10; 260-488-2920.

Jazz

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

R&B

FRIDAY – Ty Causey – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

Variety

FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Flashback Live, 4201 N. Wells St.; $5 cover; 422-5292.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.

SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 8 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.

SUNDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 4 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.

MONDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.

TUESDAY – OK Boomer – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

WEDNESDAY – The West Quintet, Daily Driver – 5 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

WEDNESDAY – Sankofa and Dap One – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

THURSDAY – She Bop! – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.

THURSDAY – The Band Called Decades – 6 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

THURSDAY – Mark Schultz – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Just announced

I AM, HE SAID: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

Davy Knowles: 8 p.m. June 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: 7 p.m. June 11; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Air Supply: 8 p.m. June 11; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 427-6000 or Ticketmaster.com.

Lee Brice: 7 p.m. June 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

10,000 Maniacs: 7 p.m. June 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: 7 p.m. June 19; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 24; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.

Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Trouble No More: Music of the Allman Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m. July 20; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Blackberry Smoke: 7 p.m. July 26; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Thunderstruck: 7:30 p.m. July 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Guess Who: 8 p.m. July 28; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Daughtry: 8 p.m. July 30; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 Aug. 2; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Great White and Slaughter: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Trombony Shorty and Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.

“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

311: 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Jeff Dunham, comedy: 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State St., or FortWayneParks.org.

Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Sixteen Candles: 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.

Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute: 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.

David Sedaris, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Rumours: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

The Midtown Men Holiday Hits: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Mannheim Steamroller: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.

“Deck the Halls with Disney”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.