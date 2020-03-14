Late night cutting out live audiences

NEW YORK – Due to the new coronavirus, late-night comedians – Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Pete Buttigieg – are taking to the stage without the affirmation of adoring audiences.

Wait a second. Pete Buttigieg?

The former presidential candidate filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night on ABC. It was prearranged, since Kimmel was taping episodes of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” but the timing was unfortunate. Each of the three shows decided only hours before taping Thursday to go without an audience, save for handfuls of staff members.

“Everyone is spread apart at the CDC-recommended distance,” said Buttigieg, whose husband was sitting among the empty seats.

Buttigieg, a Democrat who sought the presidency, had the chief job qualification of a late-night host, circa 2020: He was more than willing to tell biting jokes about President Donald Trump.

“When you don't have a real audience, you have to fake one,” he said.

“Just like Trump's inauguration.”

Producers cut to film clips of enthusiastic audiences, from awards shows or the State of the Union address.

Colbert noted when a punchline got a response from his meager audience that he was paying most of them. Questlove of the Roots was the chief arbiter of Fallon's jokes that landed or were fed to a paper shredder.

Going without an audience “might be a good thing,” said Colbert, who was out of breath after a brief run through the empty seats. “In my mind, all of my jokes are perfect.”

They were not the only television shows to dispense with audiences. On “The View,” a meager crew of staff members tried vainly Thursday to replicate the noise that would normally come from a full crowd of tourists.

“You're a great audience today,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“All three of you,” Joy Behar tartly said.

Mandy Moore performed to empty seats on the “Tonight” show, calling it a “slightly elevated rehearsal.”

Actor Dane DeHaan, on “Tonight,” also took the empty studio in stride. “I feel like social isolation is my vibe,” he said.

Colbert – whose show is on hiatus until March 30 – occasionally took sips from a glass half-filled with a brown liquid he said was bourbon. Whether or not that was true, it appeared to relax him.

“Right now,” he said to the camera, “I'm imagining your laughter.”