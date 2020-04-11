Actresses bring voices to Clark Sisters story

Anyone who is a fan of spectacular vocals in general and gospel music in particular will want to check out “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.”

Premiering tonight on Lifetime, the two-hour biopic from executive producers Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Loretha Jones and Holly Carter tells the authorized story of the Clark Sisters – Jacky (Angela Birchett), Denise (Raven Goodwin), Karen (Kierra Sheard), Twinkie (Christina Bell) and Dorinda (Shelea Frazier) – who under the direction of their strict mother, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis), became the highest-selling female gospel group in history, with three Grammy Awards and millions in sales to their credit in a career spanning the 1960s through present day.

All five principal players can really belt it and as for whether it was more important to find actresses who can sing or singers who can act, Carter says the general sentiment was, “Let's find actors who could sing, and if singers are acting we can, you know, kind of bring them in the process as well, let's do that.

“But (the) initial vision was let's find people that can bring the house down, and then you will really get the essence of the Clark Sisters.”