'Parks' returning for fundraising special

LOS ANGELES – The original cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott are among the sitcom's stars to be featured in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Poehler's Leslie Knope striving to stay in touch with her friends while observing social distancing.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes.”

Contributions will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members, NBC said. Up to $500,000 in donations made through May 21 will be matched with contributions from NBC Universal, the sitcom's cast, writers and producers, and State Farm and Subaru of America.