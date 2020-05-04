Atypical love story drives Acorn TV drama

A well-to-do woman of 60 becomes engaged to a man 25 years her junior, raising eyebrows and whispers of “Gold Digger” in a so-named thriller series premiering on Acorn TV.

Debuting today, the six-episode series stars Julia Ormond (“Mad Men”) as Julia Day, a divorcee living off a substantial inheritance in a sprawling estate in the English countryside. A chance meeting with Benjamin (Ben Barnes, “Westworld”) leads to a whirlwind romance and a marriage proposal, raising red flags with her children Patrick, Della and Leo (Sebastian Armesto, Jemima Rooper, Archie Renaux), as well as with her abusive ex Ted (Alex Jennings), who is still attached to Julia despite his marriage to her former best friend Marsha (Nikki Amuka-Bird).

Their suspicions begin to raise doubt in Julia's mind about her future husband, especially when the offspring uncover skeletons in his closet, thus jeopardizing the union and exposing the dysfunction racking her family.

Ormond, herself the mother of a teenage daughter, was fascinated with playing a woman who sacrificed all for the sake of her children.

“I loved the way that (the story) tackled the way that women become invisible,” the British actress explains, “the way that women as individuals participate in that. ... Your identity as a woman, I think, in motherhood can set yourself up for that in the future in some way, the better you are at it. And I think especially with some traditional expectations, which this particular woman – not all women – but this particular woman signs up for.”

The series does a good job of keeping viewers guessing about Benjamin: Is he a man in love, a gigolo looking for a payday, or is something else afoot? As for Julia, she clearly cares for this man but also has a family in her ear.

She has all the attributes of a great mom – empathetic, nurturing and a good listener – but it's clear her grown kids are still affected by their childhood with Ted. And that dynamic, Ormond says, is further complicated by Julia's own affluent background and the fact that some of her children are worried about their inheritance.

“I think that there is something about money as it plays out in the dynamics within the family,” Ormond says, “in that the way that they all relate to the money has become really entrenched in terms of how they see themselves and their identity. And it's this kind of unruly beast in the room that kind of rules their relationship in, ultimately, an unhealthy way.”