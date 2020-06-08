'Bachelor' franchise looks to past for inspiration

At a time when broadcast television is challenged for fresh programming, “The Bachelor” is a gift that keeps on giving.

Though the coronavirus pandemic postponed production of the next season of “The Bachelorette,” the ABC franchise yielded the previously taped “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” – and now, it's mining its past for something new. Premiering today, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” finds host and producer Chris Harrison encapsulating an entire season of the reality dating show in each three-hour episode. Working with a skeleton crew at the so-called “Bachelor Mansion,” he adds present-day perspective to what happened back then.

“We've talked about getting back to our old seasons and somehow showcasing them,” the ever-genial Harrison says. “Especially after 18 years, a lot of the people in our audience either weren't born yet or just weren't old enough to watch the show back then ... but we thought, 'OK. How do we present this?'

“We're going to do it in kind of a modern way,” reasons Harrison, “more of a flashback with one season in one night, and we're also going to reach back and reconnect with some of the people. This has been a long time coming, but as soon as the quarantine hit, we thought this would be a great time to do it.”

The first featured seasons are those of Sean Lowe tonight, Kaitlyn Bristowe on June 15 and Warsaw native Ben Higgins on June 22.

Condensing a whole season of “The Bachelor” into one broadcast isn't easy, Harrison notes: “To cram 10 weeks of a show into less than three hours (allowing for commercials) is a massive undertaking. And don't think of it as linear storytelling; it's more like categorized segments where we hit the big highlights.”