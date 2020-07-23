Netflix orders second season of Headley's 'Magnolias'

Netflix on Thursday announced it has ordered a second season of “Sweet Magnolias,” a drama starring Northrop High School graduate Heather Headley.

Based on the Sherryl Woods book series, “Magnolias” focuses on three friends, their families, their friends and their loves as they navigate life in the small southern town of Serenity. Headley plays lawyer Helen Decatur. JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott star as the other friends.

Headley posted a video message on her Instagram page Thursday afternoon in which she sent love to fans for watching the first season.

“It’s because of you,” she says. “It’s because of your love and your support for our show, I’m sure, that we have a Season 2. So I just want to thank you -- thank you for that.”

In the video, Headley says Netflix told people involved with the show that filming would get underway once it was safe to do so. The pandemic has shuttered most film and TV productions in the United States.

She teases that the identity of the other person involved in a car crash that closed out the first season with a cliffhanger is just the start of the drama in store for Season 2.

The first season, which debuted May. 19, was filmed in the Atlanta area. In a phone call from the set of the show last fall, Headley told The Journal Gazette that she thinks it is beautiful to be able to follow the lives of these women and their relationships.

