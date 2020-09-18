When Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night, it will be far from the red carpet affair viewers are used to.

Because of the pandemic, the stars – be them presenters or nominees – will not be gathering in-person for what is billed as TV's biggest night.

Virtual connections will take the audience across the country (and potentially around the world, depending who wins) for winners to give live acceptance speeches. Special appearances have been announced by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey. Singer-songwriter H.E.R. will perform during the “in memoriam” segment honoring industry members that have died in the past year.

A week of celebrations for the Creative Arts Emmys kicked off Monday with winners in areas such as cinematography, editing, direction, music and unscripted programs. A telecast at 8 p.m. Saturday on FXX will include winners for guest acting, reality or competition program host and best TV movie.

The major awards for acting and scripted programming will be handed out Sunday. The show begins at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Here are some trivia questions to get you in the Emmys spirit.

cmcmaken@jg.net

1. HBO's “Watchmen” received the most nominations this year with 26 nods. Which program holds the record of 37 nominations in a single year?

A. “Game of Thrones”

B. “Roots”

C. “Breaking Bad”

D. “M*A*S*H”

2. Which performer holds the record with six wins for the same role in the same series?

A. Allison Janney, “The West Wing”

B. Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

C. Don Knotts, “The Andy Griffith Show”

D. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

3. “Frasier” and “Modern Family” are tied for most wins for best comedy series with five each. With four victories each, “Game of Thrones” and “The West Wing” are tied for most wins for best drama series with which of these series?

A. “Hill Street Blues”

B. “L.A. Law”

C. “Mad Men”

D. All of the above

4. Which performer in the actor and supporting actor categories this year has the most career Emmy nominations with 18?

A. Ted Danson

B. Steve Carell

C. Jim Parsons

D. Tony Shaloub

5. Which performer in the actress and supporting actress categories this year has the most career Emmy nominations with 11?

A. Jennifer Aniston

B. Kerry Washington

C. Sandra Oh

D. Margo Martindale

6. There are 13 sets of parents and children who have both won Emmys. Which of the following are not among them?

A. Martin and Charlie Sheen

B. Christopher and Amanda Plummer

C. Donald and Kiefer Sutherland

D. All of the above

7. Netflix had the most nominations this year with 160, followed by HBO with 107. Which broadcast network came in third with 47 nods?

A. ABC

B. CBS

C. NBC

D. Fox

8. Which of the nominees in the race for lead drama actor has previously won an Emmy for directing?

A. Sterling K. Brown

B. Brian Cox

C. Billy Porter

D. Jason Bateman

9. Among Creative Arts Emmys already handed out this week, “The Apollo” was named top documentary or nonfiction special and “Saturday Night Live” was named the top variety sketch series. Which of these shows won the Emmy for structured reality program?

A. “Queer Eye”

B. “Love is Blind”

C. “A Very Brady Renovation”

D. “Shark Tank”

10. Designed by television engineer Louis McManus, the Emmy statue's wings represent the muse of art and the statue holds an atom to symbolize the science and technology of TV. Which of the following is not true about the statue?

A. It takes its name from “immy,” a term for an image orthicon camera.

B. McManus used his wife, Dorothy, as a model for his design.

C. It weighs 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

D. The winners' names are engraved on the statues an hour before the awards ceremony.

Answers: 1, B; 2, D; 3, D; 4, A; 5, C; 6, A; 7, C; 8, D; 9, A; 10, D