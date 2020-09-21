Emmys dominated by 'Schitt's Creek'

“Schitt's Creek,” the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at Sunday's Emmy Awards with a comedy awards sweep, something even TV greats including “Frasier” and “Modern Family” failed to achieve.

The awards for Pop TV's “Schitt's Creek” included best comedy series and trophies for its stars, including Catherine O'Hara and father-son Eugene and Daniel Levy.

“It is absolutely incredible. I think my dad said it best earlier this evening: It's a dream you don't want to wake up from, to be honest. What an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series,” Daniel Levy said backstage in Los Angeles.

Daniel Levey won the award for comedy writing for “Schitt's Creek” episode, then shared a directing award and captured the supporting actor comedy trophy. The supporting actress trophy went to his co-star Annie Murphy.

All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony. References to coronavirus were an ongoing part of the ceremony, with essential workers – including a teacher and a UPS deliveryman – presenting awards and Jason Sudeikis ostensibly getting a COVID-19 test onstage.

The HBO series “Succession” won best television drama series night for its second season. It was the fourth Emmy of the night for “Succession,” which was the night's big winner in the drama categories. The series also won the best actor trophy for Jeremy Strong along with best writing and best directing.

The powerful series “Watchmen,” a graphic novel-adaptation steeped in racial pain, was voted best limited series and Regina King won lead actress for her work on the HBO show. She was showered by confetti as she accepted in an armchair, wearing a T-shirt that honored police shooting victim Breonna Taylor.

“This is so freaky and weird,” said King, who regained her composure and called on viewers to vote.

Zendaya, 24, became the youngest lead drama actress winner for her role in “Euphoria.”