Season's screenings

Across broadcast networks, cable and streaming services, there are thousands of chances to catch holiday programming between now and Christmas.

Some networks such as Hallmark Channel and Lifetime began rolling out new Christmas movies in October to add to their already around-the-clock holiday programming. But now that we're past Thanksgiving, it's time for other networks to join in the singing, Santa and ... Satan?

Yes, you read that last one right. Syfy is offering two holiday-themed horror movies this season.

If you're looking for something more cheery, there are plenty of Christmas movies, holiday specials and animated classics on the schedule.

Many of the programs listed in this calendar air repeatedly, so check your listings for what else is on any given day. But we have listed at least one program each day through Christmas to get you started with your viewing schedule.

Not every new program and movie is listed, but many are included with a description on the date of their first broadcast. Times are subject to change.

Today

“Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Frosty the Snowman,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966), 8 p.m. on NBC

“Five Star Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Siblings work to help their father's B&B get a good ranking from a critic.

“Dear Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A podcaster heads home and discovers a holiday romance with a local firefighter.

“Frosty Returns,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC – Four mini-movies featuring the Minions and characters from “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing.”

“Biggest Little Christmas Showdown,” 9 p.m. on HGTV – Competitors create holiday-themed miniature houses in this competition series.

Saturday

“Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Christmas Waltz,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A dance instructor helps a bride's dreams come true after her wedding is canceled.

“Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A sequel movie to last year's “Merry Liddle Christmas” finds the happy couple facing wedding dilemmas.

“Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“The Story of Santa Claus,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“USS Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A reporter meets an officer on a naval ship.

Sunday

“Prep & Landing,” 7 p.m. on ABC

“A Royal Christmas Engagement,” 7 p.m. on Ion – A prince meets an ad agency worker while going incognito to experience an American Christmas.

“Prep & Landing,” 7:30 p.m. on ABC

“If I Only Had Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A publicist helps a charity in need at the holidays.

“People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A pair of rivals join a holiday decoration committee.

Monday

“The Disney Holiday Singalong,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Performers include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé and Leslie Odom Jr.

“The Christmas Listing,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Rival real estate agents spend a week at a Christmas Inn to win the listing.

“CMA Country Christmas,” 9 p.m. on ABC – Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker.

Tuesday

“The Holiday Movies That Made Us,” Netflix – Documentary series about the making of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Elf.”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 8:20 p.m. on Freeform

“Our OWN Christmas,” 9 p.m. on OWN – Gospel performers include Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell and The Clark Sisters.

Wednesday

“National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” 8 p.m. on AMC

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday

“The Voice Holiday Celebration,” 8 p.m. on NBC – Past and present coaches of “The Voice” perform holiday classics.

“Rocket Around the Christmas Tree,” 9 p.m. on Discovery – Teams create holiday-themed rockets in this competition series.

Dec. 4

“Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special,” Apple TV+ – Appearances by the singer and others including Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson and Misty Copeland.

“Scrooged,” 8 p.m. on AMC

“Spotlight on Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A recently single actress heads home to face the family she left behind for fame.

Dec. 5

“The Year Without a Santa Claus,” 6:45 p.m. on AMC

“Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A woman questions her relationship as she prepares for the launch of a town museum.

“Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – College sweethearts reunite years after heading their separate ways.

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – Guests at an inn find they are linked by an event from their past.

Dec. 6

“Christmas Together,” 7 p.m. on Ion – A painter and widower are thrown together when she rents his guest house.

“Christmas on the Range,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A woman hopes to save her family's ranch.

“Christmas She Wrote,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A writer tries to reconnect with her family.

“Christmas Ever After,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A romance novelist heads to her favorite B&B where she meets the new owner who resembles the hero from her novels.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS – Dolly Parton performs.

“A Little Christmas Charm,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A jewelry designer and reporter set out to find the owner of a charm bracelet by Christmas Eve.

Dec. 7

“The Santa Squad,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An art teacher helps lift the holiday spirits of a widower and his children.

Dec. 8

“Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You,” 9 a.m. on AMC

“A Christmas Carol” (1938), 8 p.m. on TCM

“A Christmas for Mary,” 9 p.m. on OWN – A journalist digs into a forgotten tale of love inspired by the portrait of a mysterious woman.

“Love, Actually,” 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

Dec. 9

“Joyful Noise,” 1:30 p.m. on AMC

“The Star,” 3:50 p.m. on Freeform

“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!”, 8 p.m. on NBC – A live-action musical of the holiday story starring Matthew Morrison as the title character.

Dec. 10

“Silent Night – A Song for the World,” 8 p.m. on The CW – A documentary about the Christmas carol.

Dec. 11

“Christmas with the Kranks,” 2 p.m. on Freeform

“My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza,” 8 p.m. on HGTV – Viewers are shown how to decorate like a lottery winner on a smaller budget.

“Inn Love by Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A businesswoman returns home to acquire a local inn for her company.

Dec. 12

“Handel's 'Messiah,'” 7 p.m. on Channel 21.2 – Heartland Sings presents its annual holiday performance.

“Beaus of Holly,” 7 p.m. on Ion – A woman faces two men with interest in her at the holidays.

“Love, Lights, Hanukkah!”, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A restaurant owner finds out she is Jewish and discovers more about her family.

“The Christmas Setup,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A lawyer visits his mother and runs the local holiday festivities with a high school crush.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – An heiress meets a fireman in a small town.

“Toys of Terror,” 10 p.m. on Syfy – A family's children find some old toys that aren't merry and bright.

Dec. 13

“Toy Story That Time Forgot,” 9:30 a.m. on Freeform

“Jack Frost,” 2:15 p.m. on AMC

“The Christmas Sitters,” 7 p.m. on Ion – Baby sitters begin to fall for each other while looking after two kids and a dog.

“Dashing in December,” 7 p.m. on Paramount Network – A businessman returns to his hometown where he meets a man who loves the rural life there.

“A Christmas Princess,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A chef meets a prince in New York.

“Christmas Comes Twice,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A scientist visits home and gets the chance to reset the past several years.

“A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An architect joins her Chinese-American parents for Christmas and teams up with a high school friend in a gingerbread house competition.

“Unlocking Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A riddle leads to people on a Christmas adventure.

Dec. 14

“Elf,” 7 p.m. on AMC

“Lonestar Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A single mother falls for a restaurateur in Texas during the holidays.

“Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” 9 p.m. on PBS

Dec. 15

“The Polar Express,” 4 p.m. on AMC

“The Christmas Caroler Challenge,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams,” 8 p.m. on PBS – The American Pops Orchestra performs with vocalists including Williams, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Dave Detwiler.

“Cooking Up Christmas,” 9 p.m. on OWN – A chef takes a job with a single father at Christmas.

Dec. 16

“The Legend of Frosty the Snowman,” 9 a.m. on AMC

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), 1:35 p.m. on Freeform

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special,” 9 p.m. on NBC

Dec. 17

“Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey,” 10:30 a.m. on AMC

“The Little Drummer Boy,” 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

“Disney's A Christmas Carol,” 3:45 p.m. on Freeform

Dec. 18

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” 2:30 p.m. on AMC

“Christmas on the Menu,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A chef and food critic get to know each other at the holidays.

“Shrek the Halls,” 8:30 p.m. on ABC

“You'll Be Home for Christmas,” 10 p.m. on HGTV – A real estate agent and Santa impersonator helps first-time buyers find a house and adds holiday touches.

Dec. 19

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 10:05 a.m. on Freeform

“Christmas at Rosemont,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A blizzard strands a pregnant woman at a closed lodge just before Christmas.

“A Christmas Carousel,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A woman meets a prince while working to fix a carousel.

“A Christmas Exchange,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An American woman and English financier swap houses and get to know each other through emails and texts.

“Letters to Satan Clause,” 9 p.m. on Syfy – A reporter returns home where a mistyped letter to Santa summoned Satan to kill her parents.

“Swept Up by Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – An antiques dealer and cleaner discover an estate's treasures.

Dec. 20

“The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m. on ABC

“Cross Country Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Former classmates work together to find a way home for the holidays.

“A Christmas Break,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A teacher and actor unite to keep the school from closing.

“Garth & Tricia Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform song requests live from their home studio.

“Project Christmas Wish,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A woman playing Santa finds her own wishes coming true.

Dec. 21

“The Nativity Story,” 9 a.m. on AMC

“The Santa Clause,” 4:30 p.m. on Freeform

“The Santa Clause 2,” 6:30 p.m. on Freeform

“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” 9 p.m. on Freeform

Dec. 22

“Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular,” 9 a.m. on AMC

“Home Alone,” 5:10 p.m. on Freeform

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” 7:40 p.m. on Freeform

“Christmas in Connecticut,” 8 p.m. on TCM

“First Christmas,” 9 p.m. on OWN – A woman who had been given up for adoption is invited to spend Christmas with her biological family in New Orleans.

Dec. 23

“Four Christmases,” 6 p.m. on AMC

Dec. 24

“Fred Claus,” 11:30 a.m. on AMC

“The Spirit of Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Channel 21 – Heartland Sings' annual holiday concert.

“It's a Wonderful Life,” 8 p.m. on NBC

Dec. 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration,” 10 a.m. on ABC

“Surprising Santa Claus,” 9 p.m. on HGTV – Designers, contractors and volunteers team up on surprise renovations in Santa Claus, Indiana.

“Call the Midwife” holiday special, 9 p.m. on PBS

