New shows to warm screens

As the TV season resumes post-holidays, some new series and returning favorites are popping up such as the lineups on Fox and The CW, which were held after the pandemic delayed the start of production.

With broadcasters having more of their own content to air, there will be fewer “imported” series filling space on the winter schedule. Some do remain, such as “Trickster,” a Canadian show acquired by The CW to debut in the U.S. this month, and the Canadian series “Nurses” already airing on NBC.

“Last Man Standing” and “Black Lightning” are among series entering their final seasons this winter.

The Grammy Awards are at 8 p.m. Jan. 31, and Super Bowl LV is Feb. 7. Because of the pandemic, the Golden Globe Awards, usually taking place early in January, were delayed to Feb. 28, and the Academy Awards will not be handed out until April 25.

This week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production as COVID-19 cases have surged in the California county with a population of more than 10 million. A return to production after the holiday break has already been delayed a week for some series including CBS' “NCIS” and “Seal Team,” according to Hollywood news outlet Deadline. A significant pause could affect networks' schedules for the spring, which have yet to be fully unveiled.

Here is a look at some of what is scheduled to premiere over the next couple of months, though schedules are subject to change. Information is provided with new series.

Today

“Cobra Kai,” Netflix

“RuPaul's Drag Race,” 8 p.m. on VH1

Saturday

“Pit Bulls & Parolees,” 9 p.m. on Animal Planet

“Kindred Spirits,” 10 p.m. on Travel Channel

Sunday

“The Watch,” 8 p.m. on BBC America – A group of misfits works to save the world against supernatural forces.

“Home Town,” 8 p.m. on HGTV

“Call Me Kat,” 8 p.m. on Fox – A 39-year-old is out to show the world (and her mother) that she can be happy despite being single.

“Expedition Bigfoot,” 8 p.m. on Travel Channel

“The Great North,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox – A single father raises his family in Alaska in this animated comedy. (This is a preview of the series, which officially premieres Feb. 14.)

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. on Food Network

“Last Man Standing,” 9:30 p.m. on Fox

“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. on ABC

Monday

“Ellen's Game of Games,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“100 Day Dream Home,” 8 p.m. on HGTV

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“30 Coins,” 9 p.m. on HBO – In this horror series, a priest in a remote Spanish town finds terror in the idyllic community.

“The Wall,” 10 p.m. on NBC

“1,000-LB Sisters,” 10 p.m. on TLC

Tuesday

“History of Swear Words,” Netflix – Nicolas Cage hosts a look at the origins, use and effect of cursing.

“Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Chopped: Grudge Match,” 9 p.m. on Food Network – “Chopped” judges and ex-champs face off over unusual ingredients.

“The Proof Is Out There,” 10 p.m. on History Channel – Unexplained videos and mysterious events are analyzed.

Wednesday

“Surviving Death,” Netflix – This investigative series explores what happens after death.

“House in a Hurry,” 8 p.m. on HGTV

“Name that Tune,” 9 p.m. on Fox – Contestants compete in musical games in this game show revival.

“Nature Gone Wild,” 10 p.m. on A&E – Footage of occurrences in nature is examined.

“Kitchen Crash,” 10 p.m. on Food Network – Chefs descend on a neighborhood and compete using ingredients from homeowners' kitchens.

Thursday

“Coyote,” CBS All Access – A former border patrol agent is exposed to life on the other side of the U.S. border.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Leslie Jones, Drew Carey, Chrissy Metz and other stars compete to win money for charity.

“Mr. Mayor,” 8 p.m. on NBC – A retired businessman becomes mayor of Los Angeles.

“Hell's Kitchen,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“The Chase,” 9 p.m. on ABC – “Jeopardy” champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter take turns “chasing” competitors on trivia questions in this quiz show.

“Go-Big Show,” 9 p.m. on TBS – Radical feats are performed for judges with the hopes of winning $100,000.

“The Hustler,” 10 p.m. on ABC – In this game show, five contestants must answer trivia questions while figuring out which of them already knows all the answers and is “hustling” the rest.

Jan. 8

“Dickinson,” Apple TV+

“Pretend It's a City,” Netflix – Essayist Fran Lebowitz takes on New York.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Jan. 9

“A Discovery of Witches,” Sundance Now

Jan. 10

“The Circus,” 8 p.m. on Showtime

“American Gods,” 8 p.m. on Starz

Jan. 11

“Finding Joy,” Acorn TV

Jan. 12

“Two Sentence Horror Stories,” 8 p.m. on The CW – This anthology horror series is inspired by the viral fan fiction from which it takes its name.

“Trickster,” 9 p.m. on The CW – A teen working to support his parents finds himself in a supernatural world.

“Prodigal Son,” 9 p.m. on Fox

“Unpolished,” 10 p.m. on TLC

Jan. 13

“Everyone Is Doing Great,” Hulu – Two actors navigate life years after their popular vampire drama ended.

“Married at First Sight,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime

“Call Your Mother,” 9:30 p.m. on ABC – To deal with her empty nest, a mother makes herself a part of her children's lives.

Jan. 14

“Search Party,” HBO Max

Jan. 15

“Tandav,” Amazon – This political drama series is set in India.

“Servant,” Apple TV+

“WandaVision,” Disney+ – Spun off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda Maximoff and Vision find themselves living oddly perfect suburban lives.

“Disenchanted,” Netflix

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. on HBO

Jan. 17

“Batwoman,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Jan. 18

“All American,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“911,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“911: Lone Star,” 9 p.m. on Fox

Jan. 19

“The Night Caller,” Sundance Now – This true-crime series is about an Australian serial killer.

Jan. 20

“Riverdale,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Nancy Drew,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Jan. 21

“Gomorrah,” HBO Max

“Looney Tunes Cartoons,” HBO Max

“Walker,” 8 p.m. on The CW – A re-imagining of “Walker: Texas Ranger” in which a widower returns home to reconnect with family.

“grown-ish,” 8 p.m. on Freeform

“Legacies,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Jan. 22

“Flack,” Amazon – This drama follows four women behind celebrity gossip columns.

“Little Women: Atlanta,” 9 p.m. on Lifetime

“Painting With John,” 11 p.m. on HBO – Artist John Lurie stars in this unscripted series.

Jan. 24

“Losing Alice,” Apple TV+ – A movie director trades everything to achieve career success in this thriller.

“Bridge and Tunnel,” Epix – Long Island college grads follow their dreams in 1980 Manhattan.

“Charmed,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Jan. 25

“Snowpiercer,” 9 p.m. on TNT

Jan. 26

“To Tell the Truth,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“mixed-ish,” 9:30 p.m. on ABC

“The Misery Index,” 10:30 p.m. on TBS

Jan. 27

“Marrying Millions,” 10 p.m. on Lifetime

“Resident Alien,” 10 p.m. on Syfy – After landing on Earth, an alien passes himself off as a human doctor.

Feb. 3

“Firefly Lane,” Netflix – Best friends stick by one another through their lives in this drama based on the novel by Kristin Hannah.

Feb. 4

Streaming service Discovery+ debuts.

“A Perfect Planet,” Discovery+ – A nature series looking at the natural forces that shape out world.

“Mysterious Planet,” Discovery+ – The series explores evolutionary mysteries.

“Impractical Jokers,” 10 p.m. on TruTV

“Fast Foodies,” 10:30 p.m. on TruTV – Chefs face off to recreate celebrity guests' favorite fast-food items.

“Impractical Jokers: After Party,” An after-show for the series takes viewers inside challenges.

Feb. 7

“The Equalizer,” 10 p.m. (approximate time after Super Bowl) – A woman uses her skills to help people in this procedural series.

Feb. 8

“Black Lightning,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Feb. 10

“Tough As Nails,” 8 p.m. on CBS

Feb. 11

“Clarice,” 10 p.m. on CBS – This sequel series to “The Silence of the Lambs” finds the title FBI agent returning to the field.

Feb. 12

“Hip Hop Uncovered,” 10 p.m. on FX – This documentary series looks at the genre from the street up.

Feb. 14

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. on ABC

Feb. 17

“Cherries Wild,” 7 p.m. on Fox – This game show pits contestants against each other in pop culture trivia.

“I Survived a Crime,” 10 p.m. on A&E – Viewers experience crimes using footage from the event.

Feb. 19

“For All Mankind,” Apple TV+

Feb. 21

“When Calls the Heart,” 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Feb. 23

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Superman & Lois,” 9 p.m. on The CW – After years of dealing with supervillains, the titular couple return to Smallville and face the challenge of parenthood.

Feb. 24

“Snowfall,” 10 p.m. on FX

Feb. 28

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. on AMC

