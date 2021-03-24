Homestead High School graduate Keegan Ferrell advanced to the next round of competition on “The Voice” by joining Blake Shelton's team after an audition that aired Monday.

Ferrell, 21, played a keyboard and sang a cover of “She Will Be Loved,” a Maroon 5 song co-written by former “Voice” coach Adam Levine.

During the NBC series' auditions, singers perform for four coaches who have their backs turned so they are only judging the hopefuls on their voice. At the end of the performance, coaches who turned their chairs have the opportunity to recruit the singer to their team.

Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn her chair around for Ferrell, followed by Shelton. The other coaches for the series' 20th season are John Legend and Nick Jonas, and both of their teams were already full.

“You've got a great voice, man,” Shelton told Ferrell in his pitch. “It's so smooth.”

After selecting Shelton as his coach, Ferrell told host Carson Daly that he is excited to be on the country singer's team.

“He just knows how to bring artists to the next level,” he said.

Next up for Ferrell on “The Voice” are the pre-recorded Battles in which team members are pitted against each other to secure a spot in the following round, the Knockouts. Singers that are eliminated in either round can be “stolen” by other coaches.

The Battles begin airing next Monday, though no information has been given about which episode Ferrell will next appear on. During the Battles, country duo Dan + Shay will advise Ferrell and other members of Team Blake.

If Ferrell survives the Battles and Knockouts, he will advance to the live shows where fans vote each week on who will be saved from elimination.

Members of Ferrell's family, including his parents, were seen in Monday's episode and Ferrell was in Fort Wayne this week for a watch party at Homestead. He lives in Nashville where he is studying music business and production at Belmont University, according to a biography posted on NBC's website.

