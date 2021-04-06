Homestead grad still has his 'Voice'

Keegan Ferrell advanced to next week's show of “The Voice,” but now he'll be on a different team.

On Monday, the 21-year-old Homestead High School graduate went up against Austin, Texas, singer Jordan Matthew Young during the NBC singing competition's Battle rounds, where singers face off against fellow team members to secure a spot in the following round, the Knockouts.

Ferrell, who grew up in Fort Wayne but currently lives in Nashville where he is studying music business and production at Belmont University, was on Blake Shelton's team. But following Monday night's performance, Ferrell was defeated by Young after performing Train's “Calling All Angels.” However, he was soon “stolen” by coach Nick Jonas.

If Ferrell survives the prerecorded Battles and Knockouts, he will advance to the live shows where fans vote each week on who will be saved from elimination.

