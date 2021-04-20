Homestead grad eliminated from 'Voice' in Knockouts

Keegan Ferrell's time on “The Voice” has come to an end as the Homestead High School graduate was eliminated during Monday's pre-recorded episode of the NBC singing competition.

In the Knockout round, two singers are pitted against each other with the winner advancing to the live shows. Ferrell performed a cover of the Temptations' “Just My Imagination” versus Dana Monique's version of Ike and Tina Turner's “Nutbush City Limits.”

In a rehearsal session with coach Nick Jonas and adviser Snoop Dogg, Ferrell said he choose “Imagination” because his father used to play it on repeat in his truck.

During the session, Jonas advised Ferrell that although he has a smoothness, he needed to find moments that pop like “little sparkles of showbiz.” Ferrell had been critiqued on his performances in previous rounds.

After the main performances, rival coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson complimented Ferrell on his tone. Jonas also praised the singer.

“Keegan, you've got a phenomenal voice,” he said. “You surprise me every time when you can pop up to these higher notes that I'm sitting here going, 'Can he hit that note?'”

Jonas said he was grateful to have been able to work with both singers, but he crowned Monique the winner. None of the other judges exercised their option to “steal” Ferrell.

Before leaving the stage, Ferrell thanked Jonas for making his dream come true. In a March interview with The Journal Gazette, Ferrell said competing on “The Voice” was part of his career bucket list.

Ferrell, 21, first appeared in an audition that aired March 22. After his cover of Maroon 5's “She Will Be Loved,” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton asked him to be on their teams, and Ferrell decided to join Team Blake.

He advanced to the Battles, a round of competition where coaches pair up team members for dueling duets where the winning singer advances and the other is eliminated. Ferrell was paired with Jordan Matthew Young for a cover of Train's “Calling All Angels” in an episode that aired April 5. Shelton declared Young the winner, but Ferrell was saved from elimination by Jonas who “stole” Ferrell for his team.

Ferrell, who grew up in Fort Wayne, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he attends Belmont University while working on his own music and doing production work for other artists.

