Summer full of fresh TV

A time-traveling Marvel character, a plethora of game shows and the devil himself – that's just some of what will be new on networks and streaming services in the months ahead.

Though summer naturally means more time spent out and about, there is plenty to watch on TV when you do venture back inside. There are dozens of new and returning series set to debut as well as specials such as the “Friends” reunion program Thursday on HBO Max. The Summer Olympics are scheduled to open July 23.

This summer includes the final seasons of “Bosch” on Amazon, “The Bold Type” on Freeform, “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix and “Burden of Truth” on The CW. The latter network's “Supergirl” resumes its final season in August.

Here is a look at some of what is scheduled to premiere over the next several months, though schedules are subject to change. Information is provided with new series.

Today

“M.O.D.O.K.,” Hulu – A super villain struggles with his evil organization and demanding family in this adult animation comedy.

“Panic” Amazon – Teens participate in a dangerous high-stakes challenge in this drama adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young adult novel.

“Solos,” Amazon – Anthology series exploring human connection.

“The Me You Can't See,” Apple TV+ – Discussions of mental health with stories from around the world.

Sunday

“Master of None,” Netflix

“Duncanville,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox

“The Chi,” 9 p.m. on Showtime

“In Treatment,” 9 p.m. on HBO

“Black Monday,” 10 p.m. on Showtime

“Flatbush Misdemeanors,” 10:30 p.m. on Showtime – A pair of best friends take on Brooklyn life in this comedy.

Wednesday

“Press Your Luck,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Crime Scene Kitchen,” 9 p.m. on Fox – Teams of bakers examine crumbs and clues to figure out what kind of dessert was made in the kitchen, then duplicate the recipe in this cooking competition.

“The Bold Type,” 10 p.m. on Freeform

May 28

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

“Lucifer,” Netflix

May 31

“Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns,” 8 p.m. on Fox – Gordon Ramsey welcomes young aspiring chefs to the kitchen.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“HouseBroken,” 9 p.m. on Fox – This animated comedy focuses on a group of neighborhood pets and animals in a therapy group.

“Small Fortune,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Teams compete to win a prize by navigating miniature playing fields.

June 1

“Lego Masters,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“America's Got Talent,” 8 p.m. on NBC

June 2

“MasterChef: Legends,” 8 p.m. on Fox – Culinary legends help guide the home cooks.

June 3

“The Fungies,” HBO Max

“Why Women Kill,” Paramount+

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. on Fox

June 4

“Lisey's Story,” Apple TV+ – The widow of an author faces disturbing events in this thriller based on the Stephen King novel.

“Feel Good,” Netflix”

“Emergency Call,” 8 p.m. on ABC

June 6

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“The Chase,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“War of the Worlds,” 9 p.m. on Epix

“To Tell the Truth,” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Domina,” 10 p.m. on Epix – A woman returns to Rome determined to avenge her father and take back what was stolen from her family after the death of Julius Caesar.

June 7

“Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries,” Acorn TV

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. on ABC

June 9

“Loki,” Disney+ – After “Avengers: Endgame,” Loki is captured and recruited by the Time Variance Authority.

June 10

“Moloch,” Sundance Now – A journalist and psychiatrist investigate when people start to combust in a seaside French town.

“The Cube,” 9 p.m. on TBS – Contestants face physical and mental tasks while confined in the titular space.

June 11

“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV+

“Zenimation,” Disney+

“Love, Victor,” Hulu

“Lupin,” Netflix

“Betty,” 11 p.m. on HBO

June 14

“The Celebrity Dating Game,” 10 p.m. on ABC – Celebrities pick a date from a mystery panel of singles.

“The Republic of Sarah,” 9 p.m. on The CW – A teenager fights to save her small town from a mining company in this drama.

June 16

“Card Sharks,” 10 p.m. on ABC

June 17

“iCarly,” Paramount+ – A revival of the comedy picking up about 10 years after the original show ended.

“When Nature Calls,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Comedy series about the life of animals in the wild.

“Holey Moley,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“The Hustler,” 10 p.m. on ABC

June 18

“Physical,” Apple TV+ – In the 1980s, a housewife battles personal demons and becomes a lifestyle guide.

“Elite,” Netflix

June 22

“David Makes Man,” 9 p.m. on OWN

“Motherland: Fort Salem,” 10 p.m. on Freeform

“College Bowl,” 10 p.m. on NBC – The quiz show is reborn as teams represent their schools with a scholarship prize awaiting the winners.

June 23

“In the Dark,” 9 p.m. on The CW

June 24

“The Good Fight,” Paramount+

“Making It,” 8 p.m. on NBC

June 25

“Central Park,” Apple TV+

“Bosch,” Amazon

“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Disney+ – Orphans create a new family while working to stop a global threat.

“Sex/Life,” Netflix – A drama about a mother who's bad-boy ex returns to her life.

July 2

“Monsters at Work,” Disney+ – An animated spin-off series of the “Monsters, Inc.” movies.

July 7

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Love Island,” 9:30 p.m. on CBS

July 8

“grown-ish,” 8 p.m. on Freeform

July 11

“Wellington Paranormal,” 9 p.m. on The CW – Police officers investigate supernatural activity in this comedy spin-off of “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“The White Lotus,” 9 p.m. on HBO – There is darkness under the surface at a Hawaiian resort in this social satire limited series.

July 14

“Good Trouble,” 10 p.m. on Freeform

July 15

“The Outpost,” 9 p.m. on The CW

July 16

“Schmigadoon!”, Apple TV+ – A couple discover a town living in a 1940s musical in this comedy.

“Turner & Hooch,” Disney+ – The son of Tom Hanks' character from the 1989 movie is a U.S. Marshal who gets a dog as a partner.

“McCartney 3, 2, 1,” Hulu – Documentary series about Paul McCartney.

July 18

“Dead Pixels,” 9:30 p.m. on The CW

July 20

“The Oval,” 8 p.m. on BET

July 23

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

“Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life,” Disney+ – New animated stories about the classic Disney chipmunks.

July 26

“Roswell, New Mexico,” 8 p.m. on The CW

July 30

“Burden of Truth,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 10

“Stargirl,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 11

“Riverdale,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 12

“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” Paramount+

Aug. 13

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 16

“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. on ABC

Aug. 18

“Nine Perfect Strangers,” Hulu – People from the city visit a resort for healing in the drama based on Liane Moriarty's novel.

Aug. 19

“Coroner,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 23

“The Ultimate Surfer,” 10 p.m. on ABC – Surfers face off to be crowned the best in this competition series.

Aug. 24

“Supergirl,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Aug. 27

“The Chair,” Netflix – A comedy drama about the first woman and person of color to lead the English department at a fictional university.

Aug. 31

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu – A murder-mystery comedy about three strangers looking into a death in their apartment building.

