Broadway star returns to host 'Capitol Fourth'

As familiar as she is with singing in “A Capitol Fourth,” Laura Osnes knows that this year's event will be different.

Twice a veteran of the holiday concert, the Broadway star makes it three times by appearing again in the PBS special's 41st annual edition Sunday. As with last year's show, the traditional gathering on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is out because of the coronavirus pandemic – but other locations in and around Washington, D.C., are being used for pre-taped performances introduced by returning host Vanessa Williams.

“There's a segment honoring the Gershwin brothers, so I'll be doing a very famous song of theirs with The Rickey Minor Band,” the lively and pleasant Osnes reports, “and I'll be outside on the rooftop of a famous building. This time has caused a lot of people to think outside the box and get creative with content.”

Also on the scheduled talent roster for “A Capitol Fourth 2021” are music icons Jimmy Buffett and Gladys Knight, opera legend Renee Fleming, Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo and Ali Stroker, actress-singer Auli'i Cravalho, the music groups Pentatonix and Train, and country stars Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Jennifer Nettles and Jimmie Allen. Jack Everly will conduct the National Symphony Orchestra.

Osnes admits that she misses not being together with the other cast members, “that camaraderie and community, but the content gets to be really rehearsed and shot one or two times, so you can get it perfect. That's like my also doing the Kennedy Center Honors recently; we got to use the roof of the Center for it, and we've never been in that space before. I'm excited to showcase the city of Washington and not just the Capitol.

“I relish any opportunity to honor our country,” adds Osnes.