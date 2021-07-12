TBS series resets in time

After spending its first two seasons in the afterlife and the Dark Ages, the TBS anthology comedy “Miracle Workers” moves on to the 19th century for a storyline in the Old West.

“Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail,” premiering Tuesday, places the series' repertory of Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass in the year 1844, where the Rev. Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe), an idealistic small-town preacher, must team with outlaw Benny the Teen (Buscemi) and Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan), an adventurous prairie wife, to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail.

Unlike other series, every new season of “Miracle Workers” requires the returning cast to bring new characters to life in new settings, an acting exercise that Viswanathan, who made her first big splash as Kayla in the Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg-produced 2018 film comedy “Blockers,” finds stimulating.

“The anthology nature of the show makes each season so exciting and fresh because we don't know what characters we'll play,” says Viswanathan, an Australian actress of Indian descent. “The writers of the show are amazing and get to know us better as performers each season, so it's fun that they can write to our energies and strengths. It feels like we're a band of performers and writers getting together each season to create a new world. It's similar to making movies but better because the cast gets to come together and we all know each other so well by now.”

Indeed, Viswanathan has nothing but high praise for Radcliffe and Buscemi, the show's two marquee stars as well as executive producers.