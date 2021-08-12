Buckley joining 'Chesapeake'

A new but familiar face is moving to “Chesapeake Shores.”

With Jesse Metcalfe's exit from the regular cast, the Hallmark Channel drama series – based on books by Sherryl Woods – welcomes “One Tree Hill” and “iZombie” alum Robert Buckley to its fifth season, which starts Sunday. Though he doesn't appear until the third new episode, he's much-discussed by others in advance since his eccentric entrepreneur character Evan Kincaid's development plans could impact the town, particularly Abby O'Brien and her father Mick (continuing stars Meghan Ory and Treat Williams).

“I definitely paid attention to what the lifestyle is like for someone at that level of wealth,” the friendly Buckley says of playing his newest part, “and I realized that it can be quite isolating. (The show's head writers) read something about the money managers of these very rich people getting calls from them at 3 in the morning, and it had nothing to do with business. They were just lonely.

“Evan is very curious about life,” adds Buckley, who uses a mountain and a hoverboard in his first “Chesapeake Shores” scenes. “He has a lot of enthusiasm and he's very excitable, and I jokingly said that my first impression of him was that he's like a Golden Retriever with a trust fund.” Evan also has a chauffeur at his disposal at all times, and though he's called Mandrake, Buckley reveals “it's not even his real name. He just likes calling him that.”

Also a star of the 2020 Hallmark Channel movies “The Christmas House” (which he also produced, and in which Treat Williams also co-starred) and “Love in Store,” Buckley isn't the only key newcomer to “Chesapeake Shores.” His arrival coincides with that of new showrunner Phoef Sutton, a veteran of “Cheers” and the brief but much-acclaimed “Terriers,” who helps set up what Buckley terms an “oil and water” situation between Evan and Abby.

“Evan likes her, it's more that she's unimpressed with him,” Buckley reasons. “He doesn't encounter people who aren't impressed with him and shoot straight very often, so there's this natural draw toward Abby for him. And that dynamic is fun to play.”

For all else he's done, Buckley knows the strong following of “One Tree Hill” – which still inspires fan gatherings around the world, plus its female stars' current podcast “Drama Queens” – keeps that show special for him.

“That fan base is very active and very loyal,” he reflects. “Up until COVID, each year, there would be more and more 'One Tree Hill' conventions. And for a show to be off the air this long, and there to be that increase, speaks to the demand for more of it. It's incredible.”