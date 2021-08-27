Local sisters compete in 'Magic Bake-Off'

Local sisters Kenady and Cayley Hall are baking up something tasty with an appearance tonight on “Disney Magic Bake-Off.”

Airing at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, the one-hour competition show features three teams of two children racing to design a Disney-inspired cake and be declared the winners. The theme of tonight's episode is “Princesses,” and it will air again on Disney Channel several times in the weeks ahead.

Home-school students Kenady, 15, and Cayley, 11, will compete as the team Happily Ever After Cakers against teams from Texas and California for the title of Disney Baking Champions. The winning team receives awards and prizes from Disney and has their cake recipe announced by the company and Tastemade Productions.

Kenady and Cayley operate the local cake business The Angel Cakery (which can be found on Instagram at @theangel_cakery) and perform music as The Angel Project with their sister, Charis. The girls are daughters of Kenneth and Jessica Hall.

“Disney Magic Bake-Off” is hosted by Disney Channel stars Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown. Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez also helps guide the bakers through the challenges.

