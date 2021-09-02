Lifetime premiering new cheerleader movie

Lifetime has had big success with cheerleaders-in-peril movies ... and in at least one case, a star of them actually was a professional cheerleader.

Previously a dancer for hockey's Dallas Stars, Grace Patterson is up to her fifth film in the genre with the premiere of “Cheer for Your Life” on Saturday. Her character, Cindy, is excited about Cheerleader Initiation Week at school ... until one peer is found slain and another disappears, with Cindy possibly next in line for a terrible fate. Her mother (Allison McAtee, lately of Lifetime sister network LMN's film “Deceived by My Mother-in-Law”) is understandably concerned.

“It's so fun to combine my loves for acting, dancing and cheering in one atmosphere,” the friendly, logically energetic Patterson says. “We don't have this kind of drama in real cheerleading, but I don't mind. I've 'died' in a couple of these, and I think I 'die' pretty well now.”

Patterson has kept friendships with other Stars cheerleaders plus rooters for football's Dallas Cowboys. “They love tuning in and watching these movies,” she reports. “It's fun for them to see me go from being on the team to being on the screen, and they love telling me what they think ... like what the best performance in each movie was.”

“Cheer for Your Life” arrives as part of a a two-weekend Lifetime “Fear the Cheer” stunt of new cheerleader thrillers, also including the latest of producer and star Vivica A. Fox's “Wrong” melodramas (“The Wrong Cheer Captain”). Patterson helped choreograph another of the franchise's newest pictures, “Killer Cheer Mom,” in which she has a smaller acting role.

“Dying to Be a Cheerleader,” “Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?” and “The Pom-Pom Murders” are the other titles in Patterson's rah-rah-drama oeuvre thus far. “I feel like there's always been a fascination with cheerleaders,” Patterson reasons of the popularity of the related Lifetime movies. “Before I became one, I was super-fascinated with that world myself. This obviously is a made-for-TV version, but I think people just want to know what goes on.”

Patterson also is a Lifetime and LMN regular in other movies, “Just What the Doctor Ordered” and “College Professor Obsession” being two recent examples. She also cracked another Lifetime franchise with “Psycho Storm Chaser,” but she's sticking with the cheering in a series pilot she's written, and she hopes her cred from all her cheerleader projects to date – including her having been the real thing – will help sell the show.