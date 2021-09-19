Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Emmys ballot: The nominees for top TV categories
Want to predict your own winners for tonight's Emmy Awards? Here are the nominees in categories for scripted television.
Drama
Series
• “The Boys”
• “Bridgerton”
• “The Crown”
• “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• “Lovecraft Country”
• “The Mandalorian”
• “Pose”
• “This Is Us”
Actress
• Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
• Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
• Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
• Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”
• Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Actor
• Billy Porter, “Pose”
• Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
• Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
• Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
• Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
• Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Supporting actress
• Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
• Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
• Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
• Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
• Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Supporting actor
• Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
• O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
• Tobias Menzies, The Crown”
• Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
• Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Comedy
Series
• “black-ish”
• “Cobra Kai”
• “Emily in Paris”
• “Hacks”
• “The Flight Attendant”
• “The Kominsky Method”
• “Pen15”
• “Ted Lasso”
Actress
• Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
• Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
• Allison Janney, “Mom”
• Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
• Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Actor
• Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
• Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
• Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
• William H. Macy, “Shameless”
• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actress
• Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
• Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
• Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
• Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
• Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live“
• Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
• Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actor
• Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks,”
• Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso”
• Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
• Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
• Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
• Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
• Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
• Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Limited Series / Movie
Limited or anthology series
• “I May Destroy You”
• “Mare of Easttown”
• “The Queen’s Gambit”
• “The Underground Railroad”
• “WandaVision”
Television movie
• “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
• “Oslo”
• “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
• “Sylvie’s Love”
• “Uncle Frank”
Actor
• Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
• Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
• Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
• Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Actress
• Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
• Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
• Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting actress
• Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
• Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
• Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
• Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”
• Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”
• Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Supporting actor
• Thomas BrodieSangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
• Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
• Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You”
• Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
• Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown”
• Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
