Emmys ballot: The nominees for top TV categories

Want to predict your own winners for tonight's Emmy Awards? Here are the nominees in categories for scripted television.

Drama

Series

• “The Boys”

• “Bridgerton”

• “The Crown”

• “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• “Lovecraft Country”

• “The Mandalorian”

• “Pose”

• “This Is Us”

Actress

• Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

• Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

• Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

• Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

• Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Actor

• Billy Porter, “Pose”

• Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

• Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

• Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

• Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

• Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting actress

• Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

• Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

• Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

• Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

• Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting actor

• Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

• O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

• Tobias Menzies, The Crown”

• Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

• Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

• Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Comedy

Series

• “black-ish”

• “Cobra Kai”

• “Emily in Paris”

• “Hacks”

• “The Flight Attendant”

• “The Kominsky Method”

• “Pen15”

• “Ted Lasso”

Actress

• Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

• Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

• Allison Janney, “Mom”

• Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

• Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor

• Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

• Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

• Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

• William H. Macy, “Shameless”

• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting actress

• Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

• Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

• Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

• Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

• Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live“

• Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

• Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting actor

• Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks,”

• Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso”

• Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

• Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

• Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

• Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

• Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

• Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Limited Series / Movie

Limited or anthology series

• “I May Destroy You”

• “Mare of Easttown”

• “The Queen’s Gambit”

• “The Underground Railroad”

• “WandaVision”

Television movie

• “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

• “Oslo”

• “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

• “Sylvie’s Love”

• “Uncle Frank”

Actor

• Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

• Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

• Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

• Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Actress

• Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

• Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

• Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting actress

• Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

• Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

• Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

• Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

• Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

• Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Supporting actor

• Thomas BrodieSangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

• Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

• Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You”

• Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

• Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown”

• Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”