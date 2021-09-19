The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Emmys ballot: The nominees for top TV categories

    Journal Gazette

    Want to predict your own winners for tonight's Emmy Awards? Here are the nominees in categories for scripted television.

    Drama

    Series

    • “The Boys”

    • “Bridgerton”

    • “The Crown”

    • “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • “Lovecraft Country”

    • “The Mandalorian”

    • “Pose”

    • “This Is Us”

    Actress

    • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

    • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

    • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

    • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

    • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

    Actor

    • Billy Porter, “Pose”

    • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

    • Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

    • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

    • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

    • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

    Supporting actress

    • Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

    • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

    • Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

    • Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

    • Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    Supporting actor

    • Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

    • O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

    • Tobias Menzies, The Crown”

    • Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

    • Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

    • Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

    Comedy

    Series

    • “black-ish”

    • “Cobra Kai”

    • “Emily in Paris”

    • “Hacks”

    • “The Flight Attendant”

    • “The Kominsky Method”

    • “Pen15”

    • “Ted Lasso”

    Actress

    • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

    • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

    • Allison Janney, “Mom”

    • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

    • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

    Actor

    • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

    • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

    • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

    • William H. Macy, “Shameless”

    • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

    Supporting actress

    • Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

    • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

    • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

    • Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

    • Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live“

    • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

    • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

    Supporting actor

    • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks,”

    • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso”

    • Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

    • Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

    • Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

    • Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

    • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

    • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

    Limited Series / Movie

    Limited or anthology series

    • “I May Destroy You”

    • “Mare of Easttown”

    • “The Queen’s Gambit”

    • “The Underground Railroad”

    • “WandaVision”

    Television movie

    • “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

    • “Oslo”

    • “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

    • “Sylvie’s Love”

    • “Uncle Frank”

    Actor

    • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

    • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

    • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

    • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

    • Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

    Actress

    • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

    • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

    • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

    • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

    • Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

    Supporting actress

    • Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

    • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

    • Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

    • Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

    • Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

    • Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

    Supporting actor

    • Thomas BrodieSangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

    • Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

    • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You”

    • Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

    • Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown”

    • Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

     

