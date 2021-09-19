Fall TV calendar: More than 120 returning favorites, reboots and new series

After a year of late starts, unpredictable mid-season breaks, series brought in from overseas to fill programming gaps and other oddities as the entertainment industry adapted to production during a pandemic, the fall TV season is resuming some semblance of normalcy.

The season kicks off this week with dozens of new and returning shows on broadcast networks. Among new shows arriving over the next few months are spinoffs (“NCIS: Hawai'i,” “FBI: International”), reboots (“The Wonder Years,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “4400”) and continuations (“CSI: Vegas,” “Dexter: New Blood,” “The Game”).

There are new concepts, too, such as Fox's latest competition series “Alter Ego,” in which hidden contestants perform for judges via computer-generated avatar. CBS' latest reality competition entry is “The Activist,” featuring teams seeking funding for global initiatives in the areas of health, education and environment.

Also in the world of competition series, “Survivor” returns after more than a year off-the-air with changes that host and producer Jeff Probst promises will shake up the game as it enters its 41st season.

With new beginnings also come endings. The fall will see the final seasons of “Dear White People” on Netflix and “Goliath” on Amazon.

Here is a look at some of what is scheduled to premiere over the next few months, though schedules are subject to change. Information is provided with new series.

Today

“Alaskan Bush People,” 8 p.m. on Discovery

Monday

“The Neighborhood,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Dancing With the Stars,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“911,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Bob Hearts Abishola,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“NCIS,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“The Big Leap,” 9 p.m. on Fox – A drama set in a competition reality show where people try to turn their lives around through dance.

“NCIS: Hawai'i,” 10 p.m. on CBS – The latest installment of the “NCIS” franchise follows the Pearl Harbor bureau of agents trying to protect national security.

“Ordinary Joe,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Parallel stories show a man's life as it unfolds three ways based on a single decision in this drama.

Tuesday

“FBI,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“The Resident,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“FBI: Most Wanted,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“Our Kind of People,” 9 p.m. on Fox – A single mother discovers a secret that threatens upheaval in an upper-class Black community on Martha's Vineyard.

“FBI: International,” 10 p.m. on CBS – The third installment of the “FBI” franchise follows a Europe-based team that deploys to protect American citizens overseas.

“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. on NBC

Wednesday

“Dear White People,” Netflix

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“The Wonder Years,” 8:30 p.m. on ABC – A comedy about coming of age in a middle-class Black family in the 1960s.

“The Conners,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Alter Ego,” 9 p.m. on Fox – Singers are turned into animated avatars in this singing competition.

“Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m. on NBC

“Dr. Mercy,” 9 p.m. on TLC – A Chicago dermatologist works on unusual skin cases in this reality series.

“Home Economics,” 9:30 p.m. on ABC

“A Million Little Things,” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday

“Doom Patrol,” HBO Max

“Law & Order: SVU,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” 10 p.m. on NBC

Friday

“Foundation,” Apple TV+ – Exiles try to save humanity in this adaptation of the Isaac Asimov novels.

“Goliath,” Amazon

“Midnight Mass,” Netflix – Miraculous events coincide with the arrival of a priest on an isolated island in this horror series.

“Gold Rush,” 8 p.m. on Discovery

“Dateline,” 9 p.m. on NBC

Sept. 26

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“The Great North,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox

“Supermarket Sweep,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Bob's Burgers,” 9 p.m. on Fox

“BMF,” 9 p.m. on Starz – Drama based on the real life “Black Mafia Family” drug organization in 1980s Detroit.

“Family Guy,” 9:30 p.m. on Fox

“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Nuclear Family,” 10 p.m. on HBO – Filmmaker Ry Russo-Young explores her upbringing in a family with lesbian mothers in this documentary series.

Sept. 27

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark,” 10 p.m. on Food Network – Teams must use candy to create edible showpieces.

Sept. 28

“La Brea,” 9 p.m. on NBC – A sinkhole drops part of Los Angeles into a primeval world.

Sept. 29

“Houses with History,” 9 p.m. on HGTV – A team works on historic properties near Plymouth, Massachusetts, in this renovation series.

“Rhodes to the Top,” 10 p.m. on TNT – Reality series following the lives of AEW's Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Sept. 30

“The Way Down,” HBO Max – Documentary series looking at the Remnant Fellowship Church and accusations of abuse.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Apple TV+ – The former “Daily Show” host returns with this current events series.

“Station 19,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Grey's Anatomy,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Big Sky,” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Cake,” 10 p.m. on FXX

Oct. 1

“Maid,” Netflix – A single mother makes ends meet cleaning houses in this drama.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“S.W.A.T.,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“Selling the Big Easy,” 9 p.m. on HGTV

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 2

“Saturday Night Live,” 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Oct. 3

“America's Funniest Home Videos,” 7 p.m. on ABC

“Call the Midwife,” 8 p.m. on PBS

“Walking Dead: World Beyond,” 10 p.m. on AMC

Oct. 4

“On My Block,” Netflix

Oct. 5

“Dinner: Impossible,” 10 p.m. on Food Network

Oct. 6

“Tough As Nails,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“The Bradshaw Bunch,” 9 p.m. on E!

“CSI: Vegas,” 10 p.m. on CBS – Familiar faces from “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” return to the lab alongside a new forensics team.

Oct. 7

“Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“United States of Al,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“Ghosts,” 9 p.m. on CBS – Dead former residents of a mansion learn the woman renovating their home can see them in this comedy.

“B Positive,” 9:30 p.m. on CBS

“Bull,” 10 p.m. on CBS

Oct. 8

“Leverage: Redemption,” IMDb TV

“Shark Tank,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Nancy Drew,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“20/20,” 9 p.m. on ABC

Oct. 9

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“World's Funniest Animals,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 10

“Legends of the Hidden Temple,” 8 p.m. on The CW – Teams face challenges in this game show reboot.

“The Equalizer,” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Killer Camp,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. on CBS

“SEAL Team,” 10 p.m. on CBS (moves to Paramount+ after first four episodes air on CBS)

Oct. 11

“The Baby-Sitters Club,” Netflix

“Love It or List It,” 8 p.m. on HGTV

“The Family Chantel,” 8 p.m. on TLC

“We're Here,” 9 p.m. on HBO

Oct. 12

“Chucky,” 10 p.m. on USA Network and Syfy – A vintage doll shows up in town as murders begin to expose secrets in this horror series.

Oct. 13

“Dopesick,” Hulu – A drama looking inside the opioid crisis.

“DC's Legends of Tomorrow,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Batwoman,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 14

“Guilty Party,” Paramount+ – A discredited journalist looks into the murder sentence of a young mother.

“Legacies,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“Project Runway,” 9 p.m. on Bravo

Oct. 15

“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Amazon – Teens are stalked by a killer in this series based on the film franchise.

“You,” Netflix

“Home Sweet Home,” 8 p.m. on NBC – Families take each other's lives in this reality series.

Oct. 17

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. AMC

“Hightown,” 9 p.m. on Starz

“Succession,” 9 p.m. on HBO

Oct. 18

“Wakefield,” 9 p.m. on Showtime – A psych ward nurse starts to lose his sanity in this Australian series.

Oct. 19

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Queens,” 10 p.m. on ABC – In this drama, four hip-hop legends reunite to try and reclaim the glory left behind in the 1990s.

Oct. 21

“The Blacklist,” 8 p.m. on NBC

Oct. 22

“Invasion,” Apple TV+ – The lives of ordinary people around the world are affected by the arrival of an alien species.

“The Activist,” 8 p.m. on CBS – Teams compete to get funding from world leaders in this reality series.

Oct. 24

“Insecure,” 10 p.m. on HBO

Oct. 25

“All American,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“4400,” 9 p.m. on The CW – A reimagining of “The 4400” in which thousands of marginalized people who disappeared over the decades return simultaneously without memories of where they have been.

Oct. 26

“The Last O.G.,” 10 p.m. on TBS

Oct. 28

“Love Life,” HBO Max

“Star Trek: Prodigy,” Paramount+ – A children's series following a group of young aliens that take over a starship.

“Walker,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Nov. 7

“Yellowstone,” 8 p.m. on Paramount Network

“Dexter: New Blood,” 9 p.m. on Showtime – The titular serial killer returns in this continuation of the original series.

Nov. 10

“Gentrified,” Netflix

“My 600-LB Life,” 8 p.m. on TLC

Nov. 11

“The Game,” Paramount+ – A revival of the sports comedy.

Nov. 12

“The Shrink Next Door,” Apple TV+ – Drama about the dysfunctional relationship between a man and his longtime therapist.

Nov. 14

“Mayor of Kingstown,” Paramount+ – Drama about a powerful family in a town centered around a prison.

“Yellowjackets,” 10 p.m. on Showtime – After a high school soccer team survives a plane crash in the wilderness, the players find ways to survive that still have repercussions decades later.

Nov. 15

“1000-LB Sisters,” 10 p.m. on TLC

Nov. 16

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Riverdale,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“7 Little Johnstons,” 9 p.m. on TLC

Nov. 18

“Star Trek: Discovery,” Paramount+

Nov. 19

“The Great,” Hulu

“Wheel of Time,” Amazon – A group sets out on a magical journey in this fantasy series based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan.

Nov. 21

“Sister Wives,” 10 p.m. on TLC

Nov. 24

“Hawkeye,” Disney+ – The latest series spun from the Marvel movie franchise follows the archer Avenger.

