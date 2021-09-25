Underwood happy for return of Tony Awards

As Broadway begins its comeback in the coronavirus-pandemic era, Blair Underwood is happy to be associated with the New York theater scene.

Not only is the veteran of such series as “L.A. Law” and “Quantico” a current Tony Award nominee for acting in last year's revival of “A Soldier's Play,” he's also a producer of the well-reviewed “Pass Over,” which last month became the first play to open since the Great White Way's stages emptied in March 2020.

How Underwood fares with his nomination for best actor in a play will be noted during “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!,” a concert-oriented special CBS and Paramount+ will present Sunday with “Hamilton” Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as host.

(Delayed for a year, the actual 74th Tony Awards ceremony will be carried live immediately before on Paramount+, hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.)

At the time of the COVID-19-caused shutdown, the Charles Fuller-written “A Soldier's Play” – which also starred David Alan Grier, Tony-nominated as well for the show, a contender for best revival of a play – almost was done with its run.

“We only missed two days,” Underwood notes. “We were already scheduled to do our archival performance for Lincoln Center, and we thought we wouldn't get the chance and the show would be gone to the ether. The Roundabout Theatre Company called and said, 'We're going to do one last show. We won't have an audience.' And we did that final performance, and I'm pleased and grateful.”

The same feelings strike Underwood over the success that's greeted “Pass Over,” Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's drama about two young men who share their hopes for better lives over the course of a long conversation.

Underwood cites a newspaper article that questioned whether Hollywood was supporting Broadway adequately as his inspiration to get involved: “I called my agent and said, 'How can I do something?' I want to help somehow.”