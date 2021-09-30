Mothers' fight over parental rights told in HBO series

LOS ANGELES – Ry Russo-Young knew she had a story worth hearing, but it was one she was struggling to tell.

As a youngster, Russo-Young was at the heart of a legal fight that drew headlines in 1990s America: The two mothers who raised her in New York, including one biological parent, were being sued by the California sperm donor for paternity rights.

The movie that she envisioned for a decade wasn't jelling for the filmmaker and TV director. Russo-Young ultimately found her voice – and those of others involved in the painful chapter – in “Nuclear Family,” a three-part HBO docuseries starting 10 p.m. Sunday.

“I couldn't get to a fictional version of the story that I felt was truthful,” Russo-Young said. “It wasn't until two years ago, when I had one child and I was pregnant with my second child, that something clicked for me and I decided to make it into a documentary.

“And that was when it felt like all the pieces came into place,” said Russo-Young, whose films include 2009's “You Won't Miss Me.”

The result is a documentary that's both movingly intimate and a harsh reminder of America just a few decades ago, when LGBTQ people faced institutionalized and casual discrimination and hostility. Lesbian parenthood was a hope, not reality.

Russo-Young is both guide and participant in “Nuclear Family.” She offers her own memories and reflections and interviews her parents, Sandy Russo and Robin Young, along with others who became enmeshed in the dispute that remains a haunting memory.

She recounted approaching Cris Arguedas, who introduced Russo and Young to her friend Tom Steel, the sperm donor. When Steel pursued the lawsuit, Russo and Young cut off contact with Arguedas.

“ 'I've been waiting for 30 years for you to come find me, and here's what I have to say,' ” Russo-Young recalled Arguedas saying. “She spoke for three hours. She cares deeply about what happened.”

The film includes a wealth of home movies, news clips and footage shot in 1999 for a PBS documentary, “Our House,” about children of gay and lesbian parents – including a precocious, 16-year-old Russo-Young.

“Nuclear Family” begins with what the director said is the story her mothers have been “telling me my entire life,” about their longing to have children and her conception, made possible by the spread of information about self-insemination (yes, turkey basters were a thing ).

Russo and Young had one donor for their first child, daughter Cade, and Steel for their second. They chose gay men because they were considered supportive of lesbian motherhood, and both were in California, distant from the children's East Coast home.

Russo-Young was 9 years old in 1991 when Steel, a civil rights attorney, filed the suit, and 13 when the fight ended. Steel won a court victory but dropped the case after Russo and Young pursued an appeal. Steel died of complications from HIV AIDS in 1998, at age 48.