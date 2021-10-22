TV HIGHLIGHTS

Daytime

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” – Comic Ricky Gervais. 9 a.m. on ABC.

“The Wendy Williams Show” – Beauty trends. 10 a.m. on ABC.

“Nick Cannon” – Carrie Ann Inaba. 11 a.m. on CW.

“The View” – Actress Susie Essman. 11 a.m. on ABC.

“The Dr. Oz Show” – Meals to make in minutes. 11 a.m. on NBC.

“The Talk” – Olivia Newton-John. 2 p.m. on CBS.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Gwyneth Paltrow. 2 p.m. on NBC.

“Rachael Ray” – Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx. 3 p.m. on CBS.

“Tamron Hall” – Chris Colfer. 3 p.m. on ABC.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Amanda Seyfried. 4 p.m. on ABC.

“Dr. Phil” – A death row inmate says he was wrongfully accused. 4 p.m. on NBC.

Prime time

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” – Anchal Kumawat; Mark Doetsch; Michael O'Brien. 8 p.m. on CW.

“S.W.A.T.” – The team must stop a band of armed robbers; Street receives difficult news that alters his future. 8 p.m. on CBS.

“Shark Tank” – An online learning platform to empower students to reach their creative potential through art. 8 p.m. on ABC.

“Home Sweet Home” – The meat-eating, frontline-working Ward family swaps homes with the vegetarian, zero-waste Syrens. 8 p.m. on NBC.

“Nancy Drew” – Nancy and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention. 9 p.m. on CW.

“Magnum P.I.” – Higgins' therapist hires her to look into a teen's suicide. 9 p.m. on CBS.

“Dateline NBC” – The murder of aspiring singer Egypt Covington. 9 p.m. on NBC.

“La Frontera With Pati Jinich” – Chef Pati Jinich ventures from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.

“20/20” – The disappearance of the wife of a surgeon with a dark side. 9:01 p.m. on ABC.

“The Goldbergs” – Erica comes to Barry's rescue after his golf cart stealing scheme goes awry. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on CW.

“Blue Bloods” – The NYPD and FDNY use a bar to hide their criminal indiscretions. 10 p.m. on CBS.

“The Food Flirts” – Chocolate pretzel brioche bread pudding with whipped cream. (Repeat) 10 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.

Talk shows

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – Comic Jerry Seinfeld; actor Lea Seydoux; Twice performs. (Repeat) 11:34 p.m. on NBC.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – Actress Andie MacDowell; Lana Del Rey performs. 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – Martin Short; Jonathan Majors; Walk the Moon. (Repeat) 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” – Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. (Repeat) 12:37 a.m. on NBC.